New ‘Moana’ Attraction Unveiled at Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney Imagineering has just given Disney fans an exciting first look at the newly added Moana figure in the “Moana’s Voyage” splash area, part of the Island Tower addition at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows. The new figure is a beautiful tribute to the beloved Disney character and brings a touch of magic to the tropical setting of the resort.

A Delightful Addition

The Moana figure is designed to capture the adventurous spirit and determination of the iconic Polynesian heroine. Set within the lush, water-filled landscape of the splash area, Moana stands proudly, looking ready to embark on another voyage across the seas.

The figure fits seamlessly with the surrounding environment, enhancing the storytelling and immersive experience that guests expect from Disney’s Imagineers.

The splash area is a part of the larger Island Tower expansion, which is designed to reflect the beauty of Polynesian culture while incorporating Disney’s signature attention to detail. With this addition, guests can enjoy a more interactive experience as they explore the enchanting world of Moana right from the heart of Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.

Walt Disney Imagineering shared a new look at the Moana figure recently added to the Moana’s Voyage splash area at the Island Tower addition at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows. pic.twitter.com/ZAF9fIGHye — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 22, 2024

Celebrating a Heroic Disney Princess

Moana is a 2016 animated film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios that tells the story of a brave and adventurous young girl named Moana, the daughter of the chief of a Polynesian island village. Moana sets out on a daring voyage across the ocean to save her people after discovering that their island is in danger due to a disruption in nature.

Guided by the ocean itself and accompanied by the demigod Maui, Moana embarks on a journey of self-discovery and heroism, learning about her ancestors’ seafaring traditions and her own strength. The film is celebrated for its empowering message, breathtaking animation, and cultural inspiration from Polynesian myths and traditions.

This latest update from Walt Disney Imagineering is sure to delight fans of the film and resort guests alike, offering a chance to connect with one of Disney’s most inspiring characters in a unique and immersive setting.

As Disney continues to expand its themed offerings, the addition of Moana brings even more magic to this iconic resort, where visitors can experience both the beauty of Polynesia and the enchantment of Disney storytelling.