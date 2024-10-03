Disney’s Dark, Sexual Inspiration for Maui in ‘Moana’

Do you know the dark truth behind Maui (Dwayne Johnson), the arrogant but lovable demigod in Moana (2016)?

Walt Disney Animation Studios makes some of the world’s best-known films. Known for stories that resonate globally, Disney writers often draw on folktales or cultural traditions dating back to Walt Disney’s adaptations of “Grimm’s Fairy Tales.”

The trend continued with films like Pixar’s Coco (2017), which drew on traditional Day of the Dead celebrations. Moana drew on Māori and other Pacific Islander mythology to create the mythical Polynesian island of Motunui.

In the film, the ocean chooses Moana (Auli‘i Cravalho) to cross the ocean and return the heart of Te Fiti. She demands help from demigod Maui, who initially tries to steal her boat but eventually decides to help her sail the sea and save her village. The Disney Princess movie features original music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa’i.

The Mythical Background of Maui

Overview of Maui in Polynesian Culture

In the rich tapestry of Polynesian culture, Māui emerges as a multifaceted figure celebrated for his remarkable abilities. He is often characterized as a demigod, embodying a unique blend of heroic exploits and trickster traits. Stories of Māui span various islands, from Hawai’i to New Zealand, where he is revered for his cunning and strength.

His narratives illustrate the profound connection between humans and the natural elements, reinforcing a cultural identity that resonates strongly across the Pacific Ocean.

Notable Feats and Accomplishments

Māui’s legendary accomplishments include numerous exploits that have shaped the very lands and seas of Polynesia. He is credited with slowing down the sun by lassoing its testicles, extending daylight for humanity—this feat significantly influenced agricultural cycles and daily life.

Moreover, his daring venture to fish the North Island of New Zealand from the oceans cements his role as a creator figure in Māori mythology. He also brought fire to humanity and confronted other divine beings in daring quests, showcasing a commitment to the welfare of humankind.

Relationships with Key Characters

Among the notable figures in Māui’s life is Hina, whose relationships with him vary across cultural interpretations. Seen as his mother, sister, or even wife, Hina’s character frequently underscores the complexities of Māui’s exploits. Her influence is significant, with some tales depicting her as a source of comfort, while others show the tensions resulting from Māui’s trickster nature.

These intricate relationships add depth to Māui’s stories, illustrating not only personal struggles but also broader themes of love, betrayal, and redemption.

The Consequences of Maui’s Trickery

The Role of Hine-nui-te-pō

Hine-nui-te-pō, the goddess of death, plays a pivotal role in the mythology surrounding Māui. Her character symbolizes finality and the inevitable fate that awaits all mortals. In some narratives, she is viewed as a representation of the life cycle, emphasizing the balance between life and death. Māui’s quest for immortality ultimately leads him to confront this formidable goddess, with intention and ambition steering him toward a catastrophic confrontation.

The Fatal Encounter Explained

The climax of Māui’s journey culminates in a tragic confrontation with Hine-nui-te-pō. Seeking to outsmart fate, Māui endeavors to vanquish her from within, believing he could escape death altogether. Climbing inside of her, he seeks to choke her into submission, but the situation takes a swift and dramatic turn.

Hine-nui-te-pō awakens, leading to an unexpected and brutal demise for Māui, who finds himself crushed by her obsidian-like vaginal teeth. This pivotal moment marks the first death on Earth.

Implications for Humanity

Māui’s story resonates with profound implications for humanity. His death signals the loss of immortality for humankind, a stark reminder that hubris can lead to unforeseen consequences. The narratives instill respect for the natural order and underscore the importance of recognizing one’s limitations. This myth provides a moral framework that has guided generations, reminding individuals to navigate life’s complexities with humility and wisdom.

The Adaptation in Pop Culture

Maui’s Portrayal in Moana

In the Disney animated film Moana, Maui is brought to life in a vibrant and charismatic manner. Known for his larger-than-life persona and comedic flair, this version of Maui portrays a mix of bravado and vulnerability, allowing audiences to connect with his character on multiple levels. While maintaining elements of the original mythology, Moana introduces a narrative that centers on growth, redemption, and the spirit of collaboration.

Audiences Respond

Few viewers actually know the dark mythology behind the demigod that befriends Moana, Hei Hei (Alan Tudyk), and Pua. In one Reddit discussion, users were shocked to learn of Maui’s exploits.

“His go-to was to have sex with things?” u/bell37 asked.

“Maui allegedly lassoed the sun by the balls, so when he says ‘Oh, also I lasso’d the sun / You’re welcome /To stretch your days and bring you fun’, that’s something he didn’t mention…,” u/peacemaker2007 replied.

“What can I say except: ow,” u/1996Toyotas joked.

Somehow, we don’t think Disney added any of this lore to Moana 2 (2024) or the upcoming live-action remake!

