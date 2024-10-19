Disney World Starts Sending Warnings to Resort Guests, Visits Canceled

The impact of Hurricane Milton is very much still being felt at Walt Disney World Resort.

Nearly two weeks since the storm slammed into Florida, caused widespread damage, and killed at least 16 people across the Sunshine State, we’re still hearing reports of damage statewide.

While Disney World locked down its resort – sending home cast members and blocking Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom from guests – the damage was relatively minor in Orlando.

World Drive faced flooding in multiple areas, leading to temporary road closures. Cleanup crews quickly got to work removing standing water and restoring safe driving conditions before guests returned to the parks post-closure. Additionally, a billboard promoting the resort’s new ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, was left damaged outside the resort. Wilderness Lodge had a particularly tumultuous night as a fire alarm blared continuously due to electrical issues from the storm. Guests were safely sheltered while maintenance crews addressed the problem, ensuring no fires occurred. The alarm system later underwent inspection to prevent future disturbances. Meanwhile, Disney’s Contemporary Resort also encountered difficulties, with water leaks reported in some rooms. Guests were relocated to unaffected areas while maintenance teams swiftly addressed the leaks and assessed potential water damage.

Another iconic Walt Disney World Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, reportedly suffered serious damage to its roof during the storm, leading to flooding in parts of the property. With the roof partially removed, guests were evacuated mid-storm, and rain flooded into the Aotearoa, causing water damage. The Tuvalu building reportedly sustained similar roof damage.

Overnight Report from Disney World Cast:

-Some Polynesian Rooms Flooded, Roofing Damage too

-Water leaking in some rooms at Contemporary

-Fire alarm went off at the Wilderness Lodge in the middle of the hurricane

-Section of World Dr is flooded

It seems like Disney isn’t quite done restoring this damage, as guests are now reporting that their upcoming Polynesian stays are being delayed due to Hurricane Milton.

One guest with a vacation scheduled to begin tomorrow (October 21) took to Reddit to claim that they’ve been bumped from the resort. “We check in on Sunday, and the reservations have been in place for more than 6 months,” they wrote. “Apparently it’s due to damage at the Poly because of the hurricane (but they said we could still come enjoy the resort itself which is a bit odd), which is understandable.”

Disney reportedly offered to switch them from the South Pacific-themed hotel – home to the likes of ‘Ohana, Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Bar, and, soon, a controversial new Disney Vacation Club tower – to another Disney Deluxe Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

“They called and said they could move us to the Contemporary or they’d cancel our reservation entirely,” they added. “We have people coming from all over the world to be here for a big family trip and we’re so disappointed. The Poly has always been our favorite and we’ve never really liked the vibe of the Contemporary.”

Disheartening though it is to have your vacation changed last minute, some of the footage that emerged from the Polynesian post-Milton did look pretty serious, so it’s not totally surprising that recovery is still ongoing. Fingers crossed that it’s back up and running soon!

Was your Disney vacation impacted by Hurricane Milton?