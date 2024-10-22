EPCOT Closes Four Hours Early; Here’s What We Know

The popular Walt Disney World theme park, EPCOT, closes four hours early today, October 22, 2024.

Operating hours are constantly changing and being updated at the Disney theme parks, meaning it’s crucial guests stay as up-to-date as possible on all things Walt Disney World. Guests visiting any of these four theme parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, will want to double-check their plans regularly, as sometimes the parks close their gates hours early.

EPCOT’s Early Closure

EPCOT is closing early today, Tuesday, October 22, 2024. The park opened as usual but is closing to regular guests at 5 p.m., several hours earlier than its normal closing time of 9:00 p.m.

The closure is due to a Gartner IT Symposium, which is taking place at Walt Disney World from October 21 through October 24, 2024. EPCOT is hosting the event, and the park is privately reserved for attendees.

What is a Gartner IT Symposium?

According to the website, a Gartner IT Symposium is:

CIOs and IT executives convene on the future of technology and business: The vision of CIOs and technology executives matters more than ever – calling for leaders executing technology priorities while preparing for an AI-augmented future. Instilling a culture of innovation and creating an organization fit for the next-generation workforce. Join us at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2024 to begin – Leading Today. Shaping Tomorrow.

Early Park Closures Happen

Early park closures are nothing new for the Walt Disney World Resort, with EPCOT closing early for various conferences or internal events for The Walt Disney Company.

Earlier this year, Disney’s Hollywood Studios closed early for a similar event, which featured a concert performance by Maroon 5.

Hours for the rest of the theme parks at Walt Disney World today, October 22, are as follows:

Magic Kingdom: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Walt Disney World Resort, also known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” is home to four distinct theme parks, each featuring its own aesthetic, atmosphere, and list of attractions. EPCOT is especially unique because it attempts to educate and inform guests while also entertaining them.

As guests make their way through EPCOT, they’ll have chances to explore technology, communication, world history, agriculture, and language.

All of these pieces merge together to form Spaceship Earth, the park’s premier dark ride, which is located inside the actual EPCOT “ball” at the front of the park. Of course, EPCOT has grown in major ways over the last few decades, with several incredible new rides and attractions opening up, including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

During Disney’s D23 event this August, the company announced a whole slew of new rides, attractions, and other theme park projects, setting fire to the Disney community.

Among these announcements was confirmation of several new sequels to iconic Disney franchises, such as Frozen, Zootopia, Moana, and The Incredibles.

Things were especially exciting for theme park fans, with Disney announcing two new Marvel attractions for its Avengers Campus land in California, as well as several new experiences for the Walt Disney World Resort.

Were you impacted by today’s early EPCOT closure? Let us know in the comments.