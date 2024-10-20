Beloved Disney Attraction FINALLY Reopening After Months-Long Closure!

Next year, the Disneyland Resort will celebrate 70 years of making magical memories for millions of people. It’s hard to believe that it’s been so long, but at the same time, it feels that time has flown by.

What makes the celebration particularly special is that there are still so many opening day attractions that Walt Disney played a key part in creating that guests can enjoy. Guests can still experience Autopia, the Jungle Cruise, King Arthur Carrousel, Mad Tea Party, the Main Street Cinema, the Mark Twain Riverboat, Mr Toad’s Wild Ride, Peter Pan’s Flight, and the Storybook Land Canal Boats.

Then there is one of the most beloved and iconic attractions at the park, the Disneyland Railroad. Disney fans know that Walt absolutely loved trains — he even built the Carolwood Pacific Railroad, a miniature railroad that ran around his backyard.

The Disneyland Railroad is a truly special attraction with an air of magic that cannot be beaten.

The Disneyland Railroad takes guests on a Grand Circle Tour around “Walt Disney’s Magic Kingdom”, stopping at Main Street, U.S.A., New Orleans Square, Frontierland, Mickey’s Toontown, and Tomorrowland.

The Frontierland stop has been closed for months as Disney Imagineers and construction crews transformed Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure — which is set to open to all guests on November 15. Then, back in August, the entire railroad shut down for refurbishment. Since then, guests have been not-so-patiently waiting for the attraction they love to finally reopen.

And now, we finally know when the train will take guests around the park once more!

According to the Disneyland Resort website, the Disneyland Railroad will officially reopen on October 25!

New Magic At Disneyland

The Disneyland Railroad’s October 25 reopening date is just one of the highlights of new adventures happening around Disneyland Park during this time.

While Tiana’s Bayou Adventure does not open to all resort guests until November 15, Magic Key Holder previews will be taking place from October 21 through November 12. Magic Key Holders will have the chance to join a virtual queue every day — once at 7 a.m. and again at 12 p.m. — to try to experience the new attraction.

To celebrate the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney is also transforming Critter Country — where the attraction is located — into Bayou Country. Even the popular Hungry Bear Restaurant is getting a makeover!

On the day the Disneyland Railroad reopens, Hungry Bear Restaurant will also reopen as Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree. The restaurant received a Country Bear retheme and a new menu full of barbecue favorites, including pulled pork, beef brisket, corn ribs, baked beans, and banana pudding.

Are you excited to soon be able to ride the Disneyland Railroad again? Do you love going on a trip around the theme park? Let us know in the comments!