Guest Banned From Disney After Erratically Swinging on Pole, Assaulting Cast Member

A man was reportedly banned from Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and the Downtown Disney District after behaving erratically and putting his hands on a Disney cast member.

Disneyland Resort has a set of rules that guests must follow while visiting the Southern California theme parks. The guidelines prohibit drug use, the unauthorized sale of goods and services, and more. Security cast members have the ultimate authority to decide whether a guest’s conduct merits getting kicked out of the Disney parks. Disneyland Resort writes: “We reserve the right to prohibit any other activity that we determine may be harmful or disruptive, in our sole and absolute discretion.”

This week, Instagram account @funnycoolvideosincalifornia shared this video of a guest allegedly getting kicked out of Disneyland Park:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The best videos in California (@funnycoolvideosincaliforina)

The video began with the guest acting erratically, swinging on a light pole and putting his hands on a security cast member before sitting on the ground. It’s unclear what happened when the camera turned off, but more security cast members arrived. Police ultimately escorted the guest out of the Southern California Disney park in handcuffs.

Commenters were floored by the Disney Park guest’s behavior. Many assumed he was under the influence of an illicit substance, like the man who skinny-dipped on “it’s a small world” last year.

“Keep the drugs at home,” one social media user wrote. “They going to watch videos of who he entered with to remove them and ban them too.”

“Wonder why they keep raising the prices?!” asked another.

The Instagram user stated that the guest was “banned for life” from Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney District, and Disney California Adventure Park. However, Disneyland Resort doesn’t issue public statements about its security operations, so it’s impossible to confirm his status as a theme park guest.

Report inappropriate guest behavior to Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort cast members. Disney Parks employees are trained to contact security to safely and efficiently de-escalate conflicts.

Have you witnessed another guest behaving inappropriately at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney District? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.