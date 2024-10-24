Disney Guests Demand Refund for $4300 VIP Tour After Getting Kicked out of Park

A Walt Disney World Resort guest recently stirred controversy after posting a video claiming she and her mother were kicked out of EPCOT over a metal sunglasses case. The Disney Park guest’s viral TikToks sparked debate as Disney Parks fans noticed inconsistencies and falsities in her story, and the story became more puzzling when she shared a clip of a Guest Services cast member escorting her family out of the theme park.

The drama began when TikTok user @shesfamousadjacent shared this video of herself and her mother on the phone with a family member in their hotel room. The pair started by saying they were kicked out of EPCOT during a VIP Tour.

“I spent all this money,” the guest’s mother said. “This is unbelievable.”

The daughter explained that after the guests rode Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, they walked to The Land Pavilion to ride either Living with the Land or Soarin’ Around the World. She claimed that the ride had “its own metal detector,” separate from the metal detector at EPCOT’s security checkpoint.

The guest said her mother’s magnetic eyeglasses case set off a metal detector, but Disney cast members didn’t believe them. Her mother didn’t want to give up the case because she needed her glasses to see.

“I started getting upset,” the TikToker’s mother said. “The f**king people looking at us.”

“It was thing whole thing,” the TikToker added. “It was so stupid. They were just not understanding us at all…They called security on us.”

The guests claimed they didn’t raise their voices until security cast members arrived and escorted them out of EPCOT.

“Before security came over, I wasn’t mean or yelling; no one was aggressive,” the TikToker said. “… It’s not like I snatched the glasses case out of their hand or anything.”

The guest’s mother claimed Disney cast members, which she called “ten-year-olds,” repeatedly told them to “please stand back.”

They stopped at Guest Services to request a refund, but the Disney cast members only offered a partial refund of their $500 tickets because they’d spent part of their day at the Disney park.

“We only went on one ride,” the TikToker said.

They also alleged that they spent 40 minutes of their day buying Disney Park tickets because their $4300 VIP Tour “doesn’t get you the godd*mn tickets.” They said they expected breakfast and lunch to be included in their tour, but they only received water bottles, a pretzel, and a churro.

“You made us spend so much money, and then you kicked us out,” the TikToker concluded. “…I don’t even have words for this situation.”

Commenters doubted the Disney Park guest’s story because Walt Disney World Resort doesn’t require guests to go through metal detectors before entering any rides. All guests must go through security at the entrance to the Disney parks, but it’s unclear how Disney cast members would’ve flagged the eyeglasses case inside The Land Pavilion.

“As someone who has worked at Epcot there are no rides that have metal detectors there,” one commenter wrote.

“Sounds like they can’t get their story straight,” said another.

The TikToker responded by sharing this video of a Guest Services cast member allegedly escorting her and her mother out of EPCOT:

Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration decorations and Christmas garland visible in the video indicate that the incident couldn’t have occurred any later than December 2022. Even if the pair actually got kicked out of EPCOT two years ago, the video doesn’t explain their story about the metal detector.

Guests must seriously violate the Walt Disney World Resort rules to be kicked out of Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney Springs. The Central Florida Disney park doesn’t publicize its security proceedings, so it’s impossible to confirm the TikToker’s claims.

Do you believe the guests’ story about getting kicked out of Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.