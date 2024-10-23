Effective Immediately: Disney World Hotels Raise Fees by Nearly 30%

Amid an onslaught of price increases across Walt Disney World Resort on Wednesday, the Central Florida Disney park announced an immediate hike in the cost of valet parking at its Resort hotels. The change came alongside price increases for hundreds of food and beverage items, Annual Passes, and select Disney Park tickets.

Walt Disney World Resort offers over two dozen accommodation options, including Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort campsites, Value Resort hotels like Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Moderate Resort Hotels like Disney’s Port Orleans Resort and Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, Deluxe Resort hotels like Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney Vacation Club villas, cabins, and more.

In 2018, the Central Florida Disney park began charging guests for parking at Resort hotels but reversed the decision in January 2023.

However, guests must still pay for premiere valet parking at Disney Resort hotels. In February 2024, Walt Disney World Resort increased the price of valet parking from $33 to $39 per night. Now, valet parking at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel costs $42 per night, a $3 increase. This reflects a more than 27% percent increase since the beginning of 2024.

Self-parking is still complimentary for all overnight Disney Resort hotel guests. Daytime guests can park for limited periods to enjoy shopping and dining, depending on availability, especially if they have a dining reservation.

Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel, Walt Disney World Swan Hotel, and Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, which Marriott operates, charge for all types of parking. Self-parking is $36 per night, and valet parking is $44 per night, $2 more than Disney Resort hotels. Parking is validated for guests with reservations at the hotels’ spas or restaurants.

Standard parking at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios costs $30 per vehicle daily. Oversized vehicle parking is $35 daily, and preferred parking costs between $45 and $55 daily. Parking is free at Disney Springs and ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Guests can avoid theme park parking fees by taking Disney busses, the Disney Skyliner, Monorail, or watercraft transportation.

Have you used valet parking at any Walt Disney World Resort hotels? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.