Disney Adds Tiana and Friends to Another Ride, Effective Immediately

As we get closer to the official opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disneyland has added The Princess and the Frog (2009) to another ride.

It’s been a long time coming for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. First announced for both Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park in 2020, its predecessor – Splash Mountain – finally closed down for good in 2023 after years of criticism for its ties to the racially insensitive Song of the South (1946).

With Disneyland closing its version of the ride later than Walt Disney World Resort, the latter has received Tiana’s Bayou Adventure earlier than Anaheim. The Florida location of the attraction opened in June but has proven pretty divisive. This is thanks in no small part to its unreliability, with the log flume ride routinely breaking down even months after its debut.

Earlier this week, Disneyland Resort started conducting previews of its version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to cast members and Magic Key holders. While many have noted that the Southern California edition of the ride is significantly better than its Florida counterpart, it’s still faced its fair share of technical issues and disruptions during this soft opening.

Fortunately, there are still a few weeks for Walt Disney Imagineering to get the ride ready for regular operations. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens to all guests (well, at least those with a virtual queue boarding group) on November 15.

This will also mark the official debut of its surrounding land. The area once known as Critter Country will instead be known as Bayou Country from this date, featuring two new gift shops (Ray’s Berets and Louis’ Critter Club).

Hungry Bear Restaurant has also been renovated as Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, taking inspiration from the land’s former residents, the Country Bears (who were previously also the inspiration for its OG name, Bear Country).

Yesterday, Disneyland debuted the land’s brand new sign, complete with characters from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. It also unveiled another integration of The Princess and the Frog into the park. With the reopening of the Disneyland Railroad, it was revealed that a new section had been added to the train’s spiel:

We’re now entering the bayou, home to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure! Take a sneak peek at the big party princess Tiana’s throwing, where the welcome is warm, the music is hot, and the company is sweet as honey. And when it comes to sweetness, the inhabitants of the land we’re passing over are the bee’s knees. Here in bayou country you can join Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Louis the Alligator, and other beloved critters on their fun-filled adventures. As we steam past the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, we’re now joining up with the Rivers of America and entering the frontier as it looked more than a century and a half ago.

Updated narration for Tiana's Bayou Adventure on the Disneyland Railroad pic.twitter.com/Xyo8QLLMtg — MouseInfo | Disney News and Fun (@MouseInfo) October 25, 2024

Since Splash Mountain closed in 2023, this section of the spiel teased the upcoming debut of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Prior to its closure, it directly mentioned Splash Mountain and its residents, Br’er Rabbit and Br’er Bear.

Are you excited for the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?