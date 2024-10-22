Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Suddenly Shuts Down – What Does This Mean for the Splash Mountain Retheme?

Disneyland Resort recently began offering Tiana’s Bayou Adventure preview opportunities to Disney cast members and Magic Key Pass Holders. However, like its Walt Disney World Resort counterpart, the rethemed Splash Mountain has struggled to operate consistently amid an onslaught of guests.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened at Magic Kingdom Park in June. During its Annual Passholder and Disney cast member previews, the attraction repeatedly broke down. On certain days, the Princess and the Frog (2009) ride closed hours before Magic Kingdom Park, canceling hundreds of guests’ previews.

In recent months, Walt Disney Imagineers have seemingly performed the necessary maintenance on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, as the log flume ride has operated more consistently.

Now, Disneyland Resort’s version of the Splash Mountain retheme faces issues similar to those of its predecessor. Scheduled to open in the newly renamed Bayou Country land at Disneyland Park next month, multiple videos posted on social media show guests trapped on the ride during previews.

TikTok user @chapterthreeco shared the longest video of downtime on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. They claimed dozens of Disney Park guests were trapped on the log flume ride for 50 minutes:

“It’s never a good sign when the lights come on,” the Disney Park guest wrote. They were trapped in the attraction’s finale scene, just moments from the unloading station.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s music and dialogue played on a loop for 30 minutes until Disney cast members shut down the ride and turned the lights on. Twenty minutes later, they evacuated guests from the ride.

@Tortenini wrote that “the magic is gone” after getting stuck on the attraction with the lights on. Animatronics stood motionless around the Disney Park guests:

@drewthedisneymaniac got stuck around the same part of the Princess Tiana ride as the previous video:

Luckily, the attraction eventually restarted, and Disney cast members didn’t have to evacuate guests.

On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, guests join Princess Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis), Louis (Michael-Leon Wooley), and Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos) as they prepare for a party down on the New Orleans Bayou. Gather the perfect band for a “joyful celebration!”

