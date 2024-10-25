Final Nail in the Coffin for Disney Land, Replacement Unveiled

It’s time to say an official farewell to Critter Country.

While it wasn’t one of its OG lands, Critter Country has long been a key part of Disneyland. Originally debuting as Bear Country in 1972, it featured the beloved Country Bear Jamboree as its centerpiece, captivating guests with its unique blend of animatronics and country music until the attraction’s closure in 2001.

After the attraction closed, the area was rebranded as Critter Country, featuring Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, and Splash Mountain, in 1988.

With Splash Mountain controversially closing in 2023, the land is in the midst of yet another reimagination. In November 2024, the land will be renamed Bayou Country to mark the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the park’s brand-new attraction inspired by The Princess and the Frog (2009).

The ride is currently in previews, with Annual Passholders and Disneyland Resort cast members getting the chance to experience the water ride for the first time this week. While it hasn’t faced quite as many issues as its sister rides in Magic Kingdom Park over at Walt Disney World Resort (where its operations have been nearly completely disrupted since debuting in June), it’s still faced its fair share of struggles in its first few days.

Fortunately, there’s plenty of time for Walt Disney Imagineering to sort out the kinks, as the ride (which was recently mislabeled as a bathroom on Google Maps) isn’t set to officially open until November 15, 2024.

Until that day comes, the park is busy setting the scene for Bayou Country, including the debut of a brand-new sign for the land.

Disneyland shared a photo of the new Bayou Country sign. Critter Country officially becomes Bayou Country on Nov. 15. pic.twitter.com/nu0g1l1aNw — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 25, 2024

While the new Bayou Country sign is extremely similar to the one used for Bayou Country, it’s now covered in Spanish moss and glowing fireflies, taking direct inspiration from The Princess and the Frog and the bayous of Louisiana. It also features carved animals inspired by the film and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Other changes in Bayou Country include the reopening of Hungry Bear Restaurant, which has now been renamed Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree and rethemed to the Country Bear Jamboree after its 23-year absence from the parks.

The restaurant now offers “regional barbecue dishes the Country Bears discovered while on tour, all while foot-stompin’ and finger-snappin’ to the Country Bears greatest hits!”

