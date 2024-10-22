Fans Discover Splash Mountain Retheme Vandalized at Disneyland

Disneyland Resort‘s version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is just weeks from its grand opening on November 15, 2024. But as the Southern California Disney park begins previews for the Princess and the Frog (2009) ride, an anonymous Disney Parks fan updated the location on Google Maps to turn it into a “bathroom.”

In the years since it was announced, Splash Mountain fans have protested the log flume ride’s Disney Princess makeover. Petitions for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort popped up on social media to cancel the retheme of the Song of the South (1946) themed attraction.

Their efforts failed. In June, Magic Kingdom Park premiered its version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, while Disneyland Park’s version is currently in Magic Key Pass Holder and Disney cast member previews. The latter will officially open in the newly renamed Bayou Country land on November 15, 2024.

As the first Disneyland Resort cast members and guests experienced Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, one anonymous Disney Parks fan used Google Maps to digitally vandalize the ride. Reddit user u/LtSmash_ was the first to notice that someone added Tiana’s Bayou Adventure as a “bathroom” on the navigation site:

Ok, who did this?

“Happened across this on Google maps,” the Disney Parks fan wrote. “This is not the Bayou Adventure we were expecting but it’s got 4.6 stars!”

The addition amused hundreds of Disney Parks fans.

“Tiana’s Baño Adventure,” u/primordiiia commented.

“I mean, it’s similar in that they’re both log rides,” said u/FleshyPartofthePin.

Still, others weren’t so pleased.

“Tiana’s is better than Splash was,” u/ShenhuaMan wrote. “The only people calling it terrible — which is what tagging it as a bathroom is implying — are YouTubers who make their living screaming about how everything is ‘woke’ now and they hate it.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Disneyland Park on November 15, 2024. Join Princess Tiana, Mama Odie, Prince Naveen, and Louis as they prepare for the perfect party in New Orleans.

