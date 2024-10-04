New ‘Disney World Park’ Opens in Denver, Colorado

A brand-new “Disney World” park has opened in Denver, Colorado, and guests aren’t the only ones allowed in.

Disney Parks Undergo Major Transformations: What to Expect in the Coming Years

As Disney Parks—both in the U.S. and abroad—continue to evolve, the excitement surrounding upcoming projects and expansions is palpable. With numerous changes underway, it can be challenging for guests to keep track of what’s new, especially those planning vacations. Here’s a look at the latest developments, including attractions set to open in the coming years.

One of the most anticipated additions is a new short film about the biomes of Zootopia, which will replace the long-standing Bug’s Life film under the iconic Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney confirmed this change during the D23 Expo, with the new experience slated to debut in 2025. Meanwhile, at Epcot, renovations are on the horizon for the beloved Test Track attraction. Inspired by the classic World of Motion, the updated version will breathe new life into the experience and is also expected to open in 2025, as confirmed at the recent Expo.

Adding to the excitement, a brand new nighttime parade, Disney Starlight, will make its debut in the summer of 2025. This parade will carry on the legacy of nighttime spectaculars, utilizing cutting-edge technology to share new stories featuring beloved characters from films like Peter Pan, Encanto, and Frozen, all brought to life by the magic of the Blue Fairy.

Coming Soon?

In addition to these attractions, two new lounges are set to open at Walt Disney World in 2025. The lounge at the Magic Kingdom will be themed to Pirates of the Caribbean, while EPCOT will celebrate Spaceship Earth. Each lounge will be conveniently located near its respective attraction, providing guests with themed relaxation spots. Exciting changes are also coming to Animal Kingdom, where the area currently known as Dinoland is set for a major overhaul.

While details have been teased for some time, Disney officially announced the project, which includes plans for an Indiana Jones attraction to replace Dinosaur, an Encanto-themed experience, a large counter-service restaurant, and even a carousel. While construction is already underway, the official opening is anticipated around 2027, likely rolling out in phases. One of the biggest surprises from the 2024 D23 Expo was the announcement of a Monsters, Inc. Land coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This area will feature the long-rumored Door Coaster, with work expected to commence within the next year. However, specifics about where it will be located in the park are still under wraps. In Magic Kingdom, two new Cars attractions are planned for Frontierland, set to replace Tom Sawyer Island and sections of the Rivers of America.

One ride will be thrill-oriented, while the other will cater to families. While a timeline for the closure of the river hasn’t been announced, the project will require considerable time to complete. Connecting to Fantasyland, a new Villains Land is in the works for Magic Kingdom, promising two major attractions, dining, and shopping experiences. Given the scope of this project, guests should expect a significant wait before it comes to fruition.

With so many exciting developments on the horizon, Disney Parks are sure to continue captivating visitors for years to come. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or planning your first visit, these changes promise to enhance the magic of Disney and provide unforgettable experiences.

But in the meantime, and while these expansion plans are being finalized, guests and their four-legged companions can enjoy a little taste of their own “Disney World” park in Denver, Colorado that opened its doors today. This new location will offer some fun in the sun for your furry best friend while also giving you a chance to enjoy the outdoors.

Skiptown: The ‘Disney World’ for Dogs

Dog owners in Denver have a new destination to add to their list of favorite places, starting today. Skiptown, a massive off-leash dog park, is officially opening its doors in the River North district, and it promises to be a paradise for pets. Often described as a “Disney World for dogs,” Skiptown first launched its flagship location in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2020.

The new Denver site, located at 3833 Steele St. in the York Street Yards, features a wide array of amenities, including boarding, training, grooming services, and even a full bar for pet owners to enjoy while their dogs play.

Memberships for Skiptown are available in various tiers, ranging from $40 to $300 per month, each offering unique perks such as extended daycare hours and gift passes for friends and family. For those looking for a more casual experience, day passes start at just $15.

The grand opening festivities are set for October 18-20, with exciting giveaways, merchandise, drink specials, food trucks, and plenty of photo opportunities for both you and your furry companions. Just like Disney World has something for everyone, Skiptown aims to create a fun and engaging atmosphere for dogs and their owners alike. So, if you’re in the Denver area, make sure to check it out!