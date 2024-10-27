Delivery Driver Threatens to Blow Up Popular Disney World Hotel

When booking your Walt Disney World Resort vacation, one of the biggest decisions you have to make is where to stay during your trip. Disney has hotels to meet almost every budget, from Value Resorts to Deluxe Villas. There are nearly three dozen hotels around Walt Disney World, and that is not counting the nearly two dozen in the Disney Springs area that aren’t actually owned by Disney.

One of the most popular Deluxe hotels is Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. Situated near Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, the hotel is a little further from EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the Magic Kingdom, but its stunning perks make it worth the cost.

Animal Kingdom Lodge allows guests to pay extra for a Savanna View, which allows them to wake up with giraffes, zebras, Ankole cattle, gazelles, and more just feet from their balconies.

Then, there are the amazing restaurants. Boma – Flavors of Africa is an African-inspired buffet that offers a wide variety of mouthwatering food for breakfast and dinner. Jiko – The Cooking Place is a high-end restaurant serving some of the best dishes from around Africa for guests looking for a one-of-a-kind dinner.

Finally, there is Sanaa, which is known for its bread service, but also many African and Indian-inspired dishes guests can enjoy while watching the animals roam the savanna.

Disney cast members work incredibly hard to keep guests safe, which is why police were quickly called when a delivery driver reportedly threatened to blow up Animal Kingdom Lodge on September 29 of this year.

According to a recently released report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, delivery driver Tadeo Miguel Angel Bessacolmenares drove up to the security entrance and told the guard he had a trunk full of explosives and was there to “blow up the resort”.

The shocked security guard asked Bessacolmenares to repeat what he had said, and Bessacolmenares reportedly “giggled” and repeated that the trunk of his car was filled with explosives and he wanted to “blow up” the hotel.

The sheriff’s report states:

[The security guard] said that after making these threats he [Bessacolmenares] said that he was a delivery driver and there to deliver food. [Security guard] informed me that he told the driver he was not allowed to come on property until Disney’s senior leadership allowed it. [Security guard] stated that the driver attempted to leave until he saw that [security guard] took photos of his vehicle tag. [Security guard] said that the driver parked the vehicle and waited.

The responding officer said that Mr. Bessacolmenares was arrested on charges of making a false bomb threat and threatening to bomb with a weapon of mass destruction.

A K-9 unit was brought in to sniff for explosives, but none were found in the vehicle.

Bessacolmenares was arrested and booked in the Orange County Jail. He was charged with a second-degree felony and is being represented by the Public Defender’s Office.

He was also given a trespass notice from Disney. Bessacolmenares is reportedly banned for life and will be arrested should he step foot on Disney property any time in the future.

At this time, we do not know why Bessacolmenares thought it would be funny to make a bomb threat.

Do you think the delivery driver should go to jail for the comments he made to the Disney security guard?