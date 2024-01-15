Woman Arrested for Biting Sister During Birthday Fiasco in Disney World

A strange incident at Walt Disney World resulted in the arrest of one woman.

Related: Disneyland Park Replaces Pirates of the Caribbean Character After Maintenance

Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and with so many incredible rides, attractions, shows, and experiences waiting for us, we have a hard time disagreeing with that claim. However, even at Disney World, the magic can fade, with one guest recently finding themselves handcuffed after an incident at the theme park.

According to a new report, Anne Warren is being charged with domestic violence after attacking her sister inside a Disney World hotel. The two were on a trip celebrating their father’s 96th birthday when the daughters got into a fight at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. One sister was accused of biting the other, which eventually led to her arrest and removal from the property. The 61-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor.

The incident occurred at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge on November 5, 2023. The fight reportedly started after the two began to argue after a long day at the parks. The sister informed authorities, saying, “Anne became aggressive and bit her on the right arm.” There were reportedly red marks on her arm. Warren denied biting her sister but did admit to throwing her sister’s belongings on the floor during the fight. Unfortunately, this is far from the first physical altercation that has taken place at Walt Disney World within the last several months, with an elderly couple winding up in jail after a violent incident at Magic Kingdom.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is one of the best places guests can stay at the Walt Disney World Resort, with the immersive hotel offering jaw-dropping views of real-life animals and featuring some of the best food you can get on the property. The hotel is heavily inspired by Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, which itself is home to some of the best experiences you can find at the Walt Disney World Resort. From thrilling rides like Expedition Everest to immersive lands like Pandora – The World of Avatar, there’s never a truly dull moment at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more details as they become available.