Breakfast Gets Alcoholic Makeover at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Other Locations

Guests looking for something a little stronger than coffee to start their day at Walt Disney World are in luck.

Related: Disney Eliminates Bob Iger’s Succession Candidates, Scraps New CEO Plan

While roller coasters and classic dark rides are Disney World’s bread and butter, many guests choose to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth” due to the Orlando resort’s selection of cuisine, snacks, and beverages. From sit-down dining options like Ohana and La Cellier to quick-service fast food joints like Cosmic Ray’s and Satu’li Canteen, there truly is no end when it comes to eating in Walt Disney World.

However, drinking is a also core part of the Walt Disney World experience for many, with the resort introducing a slew of new tempting beverages.

A new lineup of breakfast cocktails has been rolled out across the Walt Disney World Resort, giving guests more options at the start of their day. These new cocktails can be found in all four Disney World theme parks, as well as select hotels.

Details on the new drinks can be found below:

Related: Final Remnants of Once-Popular Location Destroyed at Disney Shopping Center

Pink Spritzer

Lyre’s Pink London Non-Alcoholic Spirit, grapefruit soda, pomegranate green tea, lime, and mint

Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT

Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Grand Floridian Cafe at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Legacy Mimosa

Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Tennessee Whiskey, Grand Marnier Liqueur, sparkling wine, and Minute Maid Orange Juice

The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom

Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Blackberry-Orange Spritz

Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, Sauvignon Blanc, and blackberry

Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Grand Floridian Cafe at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom

Island Fusion Punch

Mount Gay Eclipse Rum, Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, and pineapple and lime juices

The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom

Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Cold Brew Martini

SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur, and Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew

Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT

Gurgling Suitcase at Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Sunrise Margarita

Teremana Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, Hella Cocktail Co. Smoked Chili Bitters, lime, and agave

The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom

Grand Floridian Cafe at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Bloody Mary

Tito’s Handmade Vodka and house-made Bloody Mary mix

The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom

Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Spicy Paloma

Teremana Blanco Tequila, agave, lime, grapefruit soda, Hella Cocktail Co. Smoked Chili Bitters, and a chili-lime rim

Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Gurgling Suitcase at Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT

So Many Wishes

Pomegranate Green Tea, hibiscus, lemon, and a dash of Star Dust

The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom

Related: Disney Guest Goes Viral for Drunken Interaction with Goofy

These new breakfast concoctions come just after Disney unveiled new alcoholic treats at the Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs, bringing several tempting new frozen options to the popular candy store.

The Candy Cauldron officially reopened after a brief refurbishment on September 24, 2024, equipped with a revamped menu.

Will you be trying these new drinks during your next Disney World trip?