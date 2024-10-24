Breakfast Gets Alcoholic Makeover at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Other Locations

Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Credit: Disney

Guests looking for something a little stronger than coffee to start their day at Walt Disney World are in luck.

Three large glass mugs of beer with a frothy head sit on a wooden table. A soft pretzel with grains of salt is positioned in the foreground. The background is blurred, suggesting an outdoor setting in a beer garden or festive atmosphere.
Credit: Disney

While roller coasters and classic dark rides are Disney World’s bread and butter, many guests choose to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth” due to the Orlando resort’s selection of cuisine, snacks, and beverages. From sit-down dining options like Ohana and La Cellier to quick-service fast food joints like Cosmic Ray’s and Satu’li Canteen, there truly is no end when it comes to eating in Walt Disney World.

However, drinking is a also core part of the Walt Disney World experience for many, with the resort introducing a slew of new tempting beverages.

A new lineup of breakfast cocktails has been rolled out across the Walt Disney World Resort, giving guests more options at the start of their day. These new cocktails can be found in all four Disney World theme parks, as well as select hotels.

Details on the new drinks can be found below:

A refreshing red cocktail with ice and mint leaves in the foreground, conjuring memories of EPCOT at Disney World, next to a blurred orange drink garnished with an orange slice in the background.
Credit: Disney

Pink Spritzer

Lyre’s Pink London Non-Alcoholic Spirit, grapefruit soda, pomegranate green tea, lime, and mint

A tall glass of yellow cocktail with a frothy top, garnished with an orange twist, sits on a textured wooden surface—a perfect start to an indulgent alcoholic breakfast at Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
Credit: Disney

Legacy Mimosa

Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Tennessee Whiskey, Grand Marnier Liqueur, sparkling wine, and Minute Maid Orange Juice

A tall glass filled with a bright orange drink, reminiscent of the vibrant colors of Disney World, topped with ice cubes and garnished with a slice of orange on the rim. The glass is set against a warm, brown wooden background.
Credit: Disney

Blackberry-Orange Spritz

Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, Sauvignon Blanc, and blackberry

  • Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort
  • Grand Floridian Cafe at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  • The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom
A glass of red iced cocktail, reminiscent of a refreshing EPCOT treat, garnished with a mint sprig and a skewer holding a dark cube and lemon peel, set against a rustic wooden background.
Credit: Disney

Island Fusion Punch

Mount Gay Eclipse Rum, Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, and pineapple and lime juices

  • The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom
  • Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort
A cocktail glass filled with an espresso martini rests on a wooden surface, offering an alcoholic makeover to your breakfast routine. The drink is dark with a creamy foam on top, garnished with three coffee beans.
Credit: Disney

Cold Brew Martini

SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur, and Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew

  • Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort
  • Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT
  • Gurgling Suitcase at Disney’s Old Key West Resort
A glass filled with a light-colored cocktail on ice sits on a wooden surface, giving your brunch an alcoholic makeover. The glass has a salt rim and is garnished with a slice of orange, reminiscent of the playful magic found at Disney World.
Credit: Disney

Sunrise Margarita

Teremana Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, Hella Cocktail Co. Smoked Chili Bitters, lime, and agave

  • The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom
  • Grand Floridian Cafe at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
A tall glass filled with a red Bloody Mary cocktail, garnished with lime wedges and an olive on a skewer, evokes the vibrant spirit of EPCOT. The rustic wooden surface backdrop transports you to the enchanting corners of Disney World.
Credit: Disney

Bloody Mary

Tito’s Handmade Vodka and house-made Bloody Mary mix

  • The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom
  • Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort
A cocktail served in a glass with ice, garnished with a lime wedge, reminiscent of the vibrant flavors you'd find at EPCOT. The rim of the glass is coated with a chili powder mix, giving it a magical twist. The drink rests invitingly on a wooden surface.
Credit: Disney

Spicy Paloma

Teremana Blanco Tequila, agave, lime, grapefruit soda, Hella Cocktail Co. Smoked Chili Bitters, and a chili-lime rim

  • Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort
  • Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
  • Gurgling Suitcase at Disney’s Old Key West Resort
  • Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT

 

A tall glass filled with a pink, icy drink, garnished with a slice of starfruit. Perfect for an afternoon Alcoholic Makeover, the glass sits on a rustic wooden table, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere reminiscent of a magical spot in Disney World.
Credit: Disney

So Many Wishes

Pomegranate Green Tea, hibiscus, lemon, and a dash of Star Dust

  • The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom
A close-up of a cocktail glass filled with a golden-brown liquid, garnished with a thin apple slice floating on top. In the background, a second drink is partially visible with a lemon slice on the rim. The setting is bright and colorful.
Credit: Disney

These new breakfast concoctions come just after Disney unveiled new alcoholic treats at the Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs, bringing several tempting new frozen options to the popular candy store.

The Candy Cauldron officially reopened after a brief refurbishment on September 24, 2024, equipped with a revamped menu.

Will you be trying these new drinks during your next Disney World trip?

