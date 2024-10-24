Breakfast Gets Alcoholic Makeover at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Other Locations

Guests looking for something a little stronger than coffee to start their day at Walt Disney World are in luck.
While roller coasters and classic dark rides are Disney World’s bread and butter, many guests choose to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth” due to the Orlando resort’s selection of cuisine, snacks, and beverages. From sit-down dining options like Ohana and La Cellier to quick-service fast food joints like Cosmic Ray’s and Satu’li Canteen, there truly is no end when it comes to eating in Walt Disney World.
However, drinking is a also core part of the Walt Disney World experience for many, with the resort introducing a slew of new tempting beverages.
A new lineup of breakfast cocktails has been rolled out across the Walt Disney World Resort, giving guests more options at the start of their day. These new cocktails can be found in all four Disney World theme parks, as well as select hotels.
Details on the new drinks can be found below:
Pink Spritzer
Lyre’s Pink London Non-Alcoholic Spirit, grapefruit soda, pomegranate green tea, lime, and mint
- Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT
- Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Grand Floridian Cafe at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Legacy Mimosa
Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Tennessee Whiskey, Grand Marnier Liqueur, sparkling wine, and Minute Maid Orange Juice
- The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom
- Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort
Blackberry-Orange Spritz
Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, Sauvignon Blanc, and blackberry
- Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Grand Floridian Cafe at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom
Island Fusion Punch
Mount Gay Eclipse Rum, Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, and pineapple and lime juices
- The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom
- Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort
Cold Brew Martini
SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur, and Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew
- Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT
- Gurgling Suitcase at Disney’s Old Key West Resort
Sunrise Margarita
Teremana Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, Hella Cocktail Co. Smoked Chili Bitters, lime, and agave
- The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom
- Grand Floridian Cafe at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Bloody Mary
Tito’s Handmade Vodka and house-made Bloody Mary mix
- The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom
- Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort
Spicy Paloma
Teremana Blanco Tequila, agave, lime, grapefruit soda, Hella Cocktail Co. Smoked Chili Bitters, and a chili-lime rim
- Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Gurgling Suitcase at Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT
So Many Wishes
Pomegranate Green Tea, hibiscus, lemon, and a dash of Star Dust
- The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom
These new breakfast concoctions come just after Disney unveiled new alcoholic treats at the Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs, bringing several tempting new frozen options to the popular candy store.
The Candy Cauldron officially reopened after a brief refurbishment on September 24, 2024, equipped with a revamped menu.
Will you be trying these new drinks during your next Disney World trip?