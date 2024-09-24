Classic Disney World Location Given Surprise Alcoholic Makeover

A classic Disney World location has been given a surprising makeover.

Though there’s fun to be had at all four of Walt Disney World’s theme parks, as well as the resort’s two incredibly ‘cool’ water parks, many guests flock to Disney Springs for its selection of exciting live entertainment options as well as its variety of adult-oriented food and beverage options, which recently increased by one.

Candy Cauldron has reopened at Disney Springs, debuting a menu that features both new and returning treats. While there’s a lot to dig into, the most interesting addition to the Candy Cauldron is its alcoholic offerings, which is something new for the candy shop.

Disney Springs acts as an escape from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort, allowing guests of all ages, though primarily adults, to let loose and enjoy themselves while at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Featuring a plethora of some of the world’s leading brands, like LEGO, Harley Davidson, Vera Bradley, and more, Disney Springs is a shopaholic’s dream come true.

However, Disney Springs also packs a punch when it comes to drinks and fine dining, with the outdoor shopping and recreation center featuring several world-class places to grab a cocktail or frozen concoction.

Candy Cauldron is the newest Walt Disney World location to feature alcohol, something that has proven controversial among guests in the past.

Candy Cauldron closed earlier this year for refurbishment. The candy store has since reopened, complete with its assortment of classic candied apples. However, guests will now also find items called Frozen Glaciers, which come in a variety of flavors.

Certain glaciers are alcoholic, something new for the popular Disney Springs candy shop. The new glaciers come in a standard size for $5.99, ranging from flavors like classic Coca-Cola to Fanta Blue Raspberry. Guests can add to their glaciers with $1 toppings and several alcoholic additions like rum, tequila, and whiskey.

“Hungry for fun?” teases Disney on the official webpage for Candy Cauldron. “Head to this enchanted candy factory for a cornucopia of mouthwatering morsels—from cake pops, cookies and cupcakes to candies of every color, shape and size. The shop also stocks flavored popcorn and intricately decorated Disney candy apples. Our bonbon maestros are working hard to carefully craft these mini works of art—some inspired by or featuring your fave Disney characters.”

Other tempting options include the new Cauldron Brew Glacier and the Cherry Poison Apple, which cost $8.99 and $10.99, respectively.

The Candy Cauldron officially reopened on September 24, 2024. Mobile ordering is available, allowing guests to skip the wait and enjoy the wide range of other activities offered at Disney Springs.

Will you be grabbing a drink or snack at the Candy Cauldron now that it’s back open?