Disney World Schedules Demolition at Two Resort Hotels

Thousands of Walt Disney World Resort guests may be impacted by upcoming construction at two beloved Disney Resort hotels, according to new permits filed by the Central Florida Disney park. The announcement came alongside two other filings for construction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to over two dozen themed Resort hotels. There’s something for every family, from the Value Resort hotels like Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort to luxurious Disney Vacation Club homes at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Every Disney Resort hotel stay comes with perks unlike any other. Guests enjoy convenient transportation and Early Entry to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. MagicBands easily link to hotel reservations so guests can charge any vacation expenses to their rooms.

On the rare occasion that something inconveniences or disrupts Disney Resort hotel guests, Walt Disney World Resort goes above and beyond to make things right. According to newly publicized documents, the Central Florida Disney park might have to compensate thousands of guests during noisy construction in the near future.

This week, two Walt Disney World Resort filed two general construction permits for Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Resort. The first is a Monorail Resort near Magic Kingdom Park, while the second is within walking distance of EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

These early-stage permits don’t provide much information about or a timeline for the construction planned for these Disney Resort hotels. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for changes as Walt Disney World Resort quietly moves forward with the projects!

In the past, Walt Disney World Resort has posted construction notices on its website and notified guests with upcoming reservations at impacted Disney Resort hotels. As of right now, the Central Florida Disney park hasn’t publicly acknowledged future work at Disney’s Contemporary Resort or Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Resort.

A construction permit doesn’t necessarily mean that Walt Disney World Resort is planning a significant overhaul or retheme. Walt Disney Imagineering could simply be repairing wear-and-tear or replacing outdated building elements.

