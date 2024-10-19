Home » Featured

Surprising Disney Family Discovery: Archaeologists Dig in Unlikely Place

in Disney, Featured

Posted on by Eva Miller 2 Comments
Walt Disney smiling alongside Disney characters.

Credit: Disney

Residents of the quiet village of Norton Disney, located near Lincoln in Lincolnshire, have expressed their fascination at the possibility of uncovering a historical connection to the world-famous Disney family.

Archaeologists, along with local volunteers, have descended on the village, hoping to unearth treasures and artifacts that could shed light on the area’s storied past and its potential ties to Walt Disney’s ancestors.

Related: Through the Years of Disney: A Timeline of History and Facts

A black and white photo of a man with a mustache, wearing a light-colored shirt, gesturing with both hands in front of him. Behind him, a movie poster and framed photos are visible on the wall.
Credit: Disney

Village Hopes to Find Pieces of Disney’s Legacy

Historians believe that Walt Disney, the legendary creator of the Disney empire, may descend from a French family that settled in Norton Disney in the 11th century. This theory has sparked excitement among locals and historians alike as they look for traces of the Disney family’s roots in the village that shares their name.

The archaeological team, which worked in the area earlier this month, is hoping to find remnants of an ancestral home or other significant historical artifacts. Andy Leary, from the Norton Disney History and Archaeology Group (NDHAG), shared the community’s enthusiasm, stating:

“It would be nice to find something substantial, perhaps even another historical treasure like what we uncovered last year.”

A man with a mustache reads a book to two young children, both girls, sitting on his lap. The girls are dressed in matching white outfits with colorful embroidered patterns. They are indoors, against a wallpapered backdrop.
Credit: The Walt Disney Family Museum

In 2023, a significant discovery was made during a previous dig when archaeologists found a dodecahedron dating back to Roman times. The rare artifact highlighted the deep historical significance of the village, which has attracted further archaeological interest. Leary shared:

“The discovery of the dodecahedron was exciting and really put Norton Disney on the map. We hope this year’s dig will reveal more about our past, and maybe even a connection to the Disney family.”

The idea that Walt Disney’s lineage could be traced back to a small English village has captured the imagination of local residents, who have grown increasingly curious about their village’s potential ties to one of the most famous families in entertainment history.

Walt the Dreamer Statue Close Up
Credit: Disney

A Magical Find

Norton Disney itself boasts a rich history, with evidence of Roman and medieval settlements. The village name is derived from the “Disney” family, a Norman name that may likely be linked to Walt Disney’s ancestors, further fueling the anticipation of a breakthrough in the current excavation.

As the dig progresses, locals are eagerly watching, hoping that their village will reveal its secrets and perhaps make a surprising connection to one of the world’s most beloved cultural icons. Whether or not a direct Disney family link is found, the excitement surrounding the excavation is palpable, and the community is thrilled to be part of this fascinating historical exploration.

For now, Norton Disney awaits what could be the unearthing of another piece of its ancient history—and possibly, its link to the magic of Disney. What do you think of these findings?

in Disney, Featured

Tagged:Walt DisneyWalt Disney Archives

Eva Miller

Eva was born and raised in the beautiful state of Oregon but has since relocated and lives in New York City. Since she was young, Eva has loved to perform in musicals, especially Disney ones! Through performing, Disney’s music became the soundtrack of her childhood. Today, Eva loves to write about all the exciting happenings for the Walt Disney Company. In her free time, Eva loves to travel, spend time in nature, and go to Broadway shows. Her favorite Disney movie is 'Lilo and Stitch,' and her favorite Park is Disney's Animal Kingdom.

View Comments (2)