12 Dead Bodies Found Under Iconic ‘Indiana Jones’ Location

In a discovery that feels straight out of an Indiana Jones movie, archaeologists have unearthed 12 ancient bodies in a previously undiscovered tomb beneath Petra, the iconic archaeological site in Jordan.

Many fans will recognize Al-Khazneh in Petra as the breathtaking backdrop for the finale of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989). The tomb, hidden away beneath the famous rose-red cliffs, has sent ripples through the archaeological community.

This discovery comes with all the thrills of an action movie—complete with an ancient mystery waiting to be solved. The bodies are believed to date back thousands of years, possibly connected to the Nabateans, the original builders of Petra.

Richard Bates, a professor of geophysics at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and a member of the discovery team, said (via NPR):

“If you look at all the other tombs in the Petra area, only a few have ever contained any human remains, and those are very fragmentary, whereas this has got 12 complete bodies within it…by analyzing the skeleton material, the teeth, the bones, we can tell things about their lifestyle. So it’s going to unlock a view on Nabataean life that we’ve just never had access to before.”

Related: Disney Cancels ‘Indiana Jones,’ Pulls Movies From Streaming

As archaeologists carefully excavate the site, each find adds another piece to the puzzle. What were these ancient people like? What stories do they hold? While we might not have a magical cup like Indiana Jones did, we do have a treasure trove of knowledge waiting to be uncovered.

For those of us who grew up with Indiana Jones, this discovery feels like a cosmic alignment. In the Steven Spielberg-directed The Last Crusade, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and his father Henry Jones (Sean Connery) search for the Holy Grail and ultimately end up in an unnamed palace portrayed by Al-Khazneh.

Now, real-life explorers are diving into their own quest for knowledge beneath the very same cliffs.

Petra itself continues to be a bucket-list destination for travelers and is an official UNESCO World Heritage site. Its stunning architecture and rich history make it a must-see. Many visitors walk the same paths as Indy did, snapping photos and imagining their own epic journeys.

What if you could discover a hidden tomb of your own? It’s a thrilling thought. The magic of places like Petra is that they remind us of our adventurous spirits. They inspire curiosity about the past and the people who walked these paths long before us.

Now, as scientists and historians work tirelessly to learn more about the bodies found in the tomb, we can only speculate. Will they find artifacts that reveal secrets about ancient cultures? Could there be clues about their lives, their beliefs, or their journeys?

Related: George Lucas Not Involved in New ‘Indiana Jones,” Lucasfilm Going Ahead Anyway

Each discovery adds layers to our understanding of history. It reminds us that the past is not just about dusty old bones—it’s a vibrant tapestry woven from countless lives and stories. With every archaeological find, we get closer to understanding our shared human experience.

So, what does this mean for fans of Indiana Jones? It’s a reminder that adventure is out there, waiting just beneath the surface. Whether in the world of movies or in real life, the quest for knowledge and understanding is timeless.

As we follow the ongoing excavation at Petra, we can’t help but feel a connection to our favorite archaeologist. Who knows what other secrets lie hidden in the sands of time? One thing’s for sure: history is a thrilling adventure, and we’re all part of it.