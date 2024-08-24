After Replacing Harrison Ford, ‘Indiana Jones’ Aims To Be “More Inclusive”

There are major changes coming to the Indiana Jones franchise, and they’ll be here sooner than expected.

The Indiana Jones franchise, a beloved staple in the world of adventure films, has captivated audiences since its debut with Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981).

Created by George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg, the series introduced viewers to the swashbuckling archaeologist Indiana Jones, portrayed by Harrison Ford. The character quickly became iconic, known for his trademark fedora, whip, and knack for getting into—and out of—dangerous situations in pursuit of ancient relics.

The franchise has seen remarkable success over the years, with four major films that have grossed billions at the global box office. Each installment has added to the rich tapestry of Indiana Jones’ world, blending historical intrigue with supernatural elements.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), and the newest edition, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) have all since been released.

The blend of action, humor, and historical mythology has kept fans coming back for more, and Harrison Ford’s portrayal of the adventurous archaeologist remains one of the most memorable in cinematic history.

As the franchise expanded, it naturally ventured into other forms of media, including video games.

The upcoming title, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, represents the next chapter in this expansion. Scheduled for release on December 9, 2024, as we previously covered, for Xbox Series S/X and PC, with a subsequent launch on PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025, this game marks a significant departure from past entries in more ways than one.

Most notably, it will feature Troy Baker stepping into the role of Indiana Jones, replacing Harrison Ford.

Troy Baker, a well-known voice actor in the gaming industry, is renowned for his roles in games like The Last of Us and Bioshock Infinite. His involvement brings a fresh voice to the iconic character while still honoring the legacy that Harrison Ford established, but that doesn’t mean his involvement hasn’t come without its own controversy.

While Ford’s likeness will still be used in the game, Baker’s performance will allow players to experience Indiana Jones in a new light. The question, of course, is if they’ll approve.

The game is being developed by MachineGames, a studio known for its work on the Wolfenstein series, which suggests that players can expect a rich narrative experience paired with engaging, action-packed gameplay.

The Great Circle promises to immerse players in a first-person adventure filled with the puzzles, exploration, and whip-cracking action that has become synonymous with Indiana Jones. Early previews have showcased a mix of intricate puzzles and combat sequences designed to capture the spirit of the films while offering something fresh for gamers.

In a surprising move, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will not be a console exclusive, as originally anticipated. While it will initially be available on Xbox and PC, the game will also be coming to PlayStation 5 in 2025.

Spencer explained that the decision aligns with Microsoft’s broader strategy of making games more accessible and inclusive to a wider audience. He acknowledged that while exclusivity can drive hardware sales, the goal is to reach as many players as possible, regardless of the platform they choose

“That’s gonna change,” he said. “That’s gonna change for all of us. But the end result has to be better games that more people can play. If we’re not focused on that, I think we’re focused on the wrong thing.”

This decision is part of a broader trend within Microsoft to embrace a more inclusive gaming ecosystem.

Spencer mentioned that the gaming industry is under pressure to adapt to changing consumer expectations and that providing games across multiple platforms is a response to this shift. By making The Great Circle available on PlayStation 5, Microsoft hopes to ensure that fans of the franchise, no matter their console preference, can enjoy the next Indiana Jones adventure.

The upcoming game represents a new era for the Indiana Jones franchise. With Troy Baker stepping into the iconic role and a commitment to cross-platform availability, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is poised to bring the excitement of Indiana Jones to a new generation of gamers.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the franchise, it will be interesting to see how the adventure unfolds and if it is truly worthy of the Indiana Jones name.

