Your Ultimate Disney Halloween Checklist: 20 Movies You Need to Watch This October

As the spooky season approaches, there’s no better way to get into the Halloween spirit than with Disney’s collection of festive films. From magical witches to mischievous villains, these movies deliver a perfect mix of fun, fright, and family-friendly entertainment.

Whether you’re planning a movie marathon or simply want to enjoy a few Halloween classics, here are 20 Disney Halloween movies you won’t want to miss this October.

1. Hocus Pocus (1993)

No Disney Halloween list is complete without Hocus Pocus (1993). This cult classic follows the Sanderson sisters—three witches resurrected in modern-day Salem—and their plot to steal the souls of children to stay youthful forever. With its perfect mix of humor, magic, and spooky antics, Hocus Pocus is a must-watch for any Halloween celebration.

2. Hocus Pocus 2 (2022)

After nearly 30 years, the Sanderson sisters return in Hocus Pocus 2 (2022). This highly anticipated sequel brings back the beloved trio for another night of mayhem in Salem. With familiar faces and fresh new characters, this film is a great addition to your Halloween watchlist.

3. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Inspired by Disney’s iconic theme park attraction, The Haunted Mansion (2003) is a spooky and funny adventure about a real estate agent and his family who get trapped in a haunted mansion. With ghosts, ghouls, and an eerie atmosphere, it’s a great way to enjoy some light-hearted Halloween fun.

4. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Is it a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie? Either way, The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) is perfect for both holidays. Follow Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, as he tries to bring Christmas to his spooky world. With its unique animation and unforgettable songs, it’s a seasonal favorite.

5. Lonesome Ghosts (1937)

One of Disney’s oldest animated shorts, Lonesome Ghosts (1937) features Mickey, Donald, and Goofy as ghost exterminators. Hilarity ensues when they encounter a group of playful ghosts who turn the tables on them. This charming classic is short but packed with spooky fun.

6. Trick or Treat (1952)

Another Mickey Mouse classic, Trick or Treat (1952), shows Donald Duck refusing to give candy to his nephews on Halloween. With the help of a witch named Hazel, they turn the tables on Donald in this mischievous and fun-filled short.

7. Mickey’s House of Villains (2001)

Mickey’s House of Villains (2001) brings together Disney’s most notorious villains—Maleficent, Jafar, Ursula, and others—when they take over the House of Mouse on Halloween night. Full of mischief and chaos, this movie is a great treat for fans of Disney’s classic villains.

8. Halloweentown (1998)

Halloweentown (1998) is a Disney Channel Original Movie that has become a beloved Halloween staple. The story follows Marnie, a young girl who discovers she’s a witch and travels to a magical place where it’s Halloween all year round. It’s a fun, whimsical adventure that’s perfect for the whole family.

9. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)

In Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001), Marnie returns to Halloweentown to stop an evil sorcerer from turning the magical world into a dreary, gray place. This sequel builds on the original with more magical adventures and Halloween charm.

10. Frankenweenie (2012)

Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie (2012) is a touching and spooky tale about a boy who brings his beloved dog back to life. Shot in black-and-white stop-motion animation, the film is both creepy and heartfelt, making it perfect for Halloween.

11. The Black Cauldron (1985)

One of Disney’s darker animated films, The Black Cauldron (1985) follows a young boy and his companions as they try to stop an evil sorcerer from using a powerful, magical cauldron. With its eerie visuals and haunting storyline, this is a great pick for fans of more intense fantasy.

12. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

This animated classic includes a retelling of Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949) follows the timid Ichabod Crane as he encounters the terrifying Headless Horseman on a dark Halloween night. Perfect for a spooky, yet family-friendly watch.

13. Under Wraps (2021)

This modern reboot of a Disney Channel Original Movie is about three kids who accidentally awaken a mummy. Under Wraps (2021) mixes humor and light-hearted scares, making it a fun movie for younger audiences looking for a spooky adventure.

14. Twitches (2005)

Twitches (2005) stars real-life twin sisters Tia and Tamera Mowry as twin witches who are separated at birth and must unite to save their magical kingdom. Filled with magic, mystery, and family bonds, it’s a fun Halloween pick.

15. Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire (2000)

In Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire (2000), two kids try to stop their mom from going on a date with a vampire. This spooky yet hilarious film is a throwback to early Disney Channel Original Movies and offers a lighthearted take on vampire lore.

16. The Haunted Mansion (2023)

Say what you want to about this film in terms of its success and reception, but this is still the perfect time of year to watch it, especially if you’d like to see a few easter eggs from the beloved attraction at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

17. Z-O-M-B-I-E-S (2018)

Z-O-M-B-I-E-S (2018) takes a fun and musical approach to Halloween with a high school full of zombies, cheerleaders, and werewolves. This lighthearted movie is perfect for fans of Halloween themes with a bit of a musical twist.

18. Maleficent (2014)

Maleficent (2014) reimagines the classic Disney villain from Sleeping Beauty, giving her a more sympathetic backstory. With dark, fantastical elements and stunning visuals, this film is a great choice for those who love Disney’s darker characters.

19. Mr. Boogedy (1986)

One of Disney’s lesser-known Halloween movies, Mr. Boogedy (1986), follows a family who moves into a haunted house and encounters the mischievous ghost of Mr. Boogedy. It’s a fun and spooky adventure, perfect for nostalgic fans of 80s Disney.

20. Return to Halloweentown (2006)

Rounding out the Halloweentown series is Return to Halloweentown (2006), where Marnie heads off to Witch University and uncovers new secrets about her magical heritage. It’s a satisfying conclusion to the beloved franchise and a must-watch for fans of the series.

