NEW: Disney Reveals Closest Thing To ‘House of Mouse’ Since 2003

For fans who have long missed House of Mouse, the animated Disney series that brought beloved characters together for entertaining crossover episodes, Disney’s latest announcement offers a nostalgic twist.

With the upcoming Simpsons short The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, airing on Disney+ this October, we’ll see Sideshow Bob teaming up with iconic Disney villains in a way that feels like a modern-day tribute to the beloved 2000s show.

Since House of Mouse ended in 2003, we haven’t seen much of the expansive Disney cast assembled in such a prominent way. The show was known for bringing Disney characters—from Mickey and friends to legendary villains—together in one place, offering fans the rare opportunity to see interactions across the Disney universe.

This made House of Mouse feel like a unique treat that celebrated the entirety of Disney’s animated legacy. Seeing Disney characters, from heroes to villains, casually mingling in one space gave the series an air of excitement and wonder.

While The Simpsons short may not bring back the exact format of House of Mouse, it’s honestly one of the closest Disney has come to recreating that cross-franchise magic in years.

He sees you when you’re sleeping, h̶e̶ ̶k̶n̶o̶w̶s̶ ̶w̶h̶e̶n̶ ̶y̶o̶u̶’̶r̶e̶ ̶a̶w̶a̶k̶e̶ he’s flying on a rake. Sideshow Bob’s coming to town in “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”, an all-new short from #TheSimpsons, streaming October 11 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/wA4PMjDYX2 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 18, 2024

Sideshow Bob, voiced by Kelsey Grammer, will team up with Disney villains to explore the “true meaning of Halloween” in a short filled with music, mayhem, and madness. Though it’s not a full-scale revival of the crossover magic that fans of House of Mouse loved, it’s a step in the right direction.

Disney’s reluctance to bring characters together as it did in the early 2000s makes The Most Wonderful Time of the Year all the more special. It’s a reminder of how powerful these crossovers can be, offering fans a fresh experience while still giving a nod to the characters that have been so central to Disney’s storytelling.

As the only Disney+ Simpsons short to focus on Halloween, this one features some of the company’s most notorious villains—something fans of the original series can undoubtedly appreciate.

A Halloween Treat for Nostalgic Fans

What makes this Simpsons short especially exciting is that it bridges the gap between two beloved fan universes: The Simpsons and Disney. Seeing classic villains like Maleficent, Ursula, or Jafar (if they appear) working together with Sideshow Bob may evoke that same magic House of Mouse once offered, where characters from different worlds interacted in unexpected ways.

With The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Disney+ has given fans of both The Simpsons and Disney villains a reason to celebrate. While it might not be a complete return to the heyday of House of Mouse, it’s the closest we’ve gotten to seeing Disney’s vast cast of characters come together in a significant way since the early 2000s.

Why House of Mouse Is Still Missed

There’s no doubt that Disney’s House of Mouse holds a special place in the hearts of many. It wasn’t just another Disney series; it was a celebration of everything Disney, bringing iconic characters together and showing them in a new light.

Whether it was villains plotting at the same table or heroes exchanging witty banter, House of Mouse managed to blend Disney’s greatest hits into a cohesive, entertaining show that felt like a love letter to the fans.

This new short may not offer the same character-driven interactions as House of Mouse, but it gives a similar feel—especially for those who miss the charm of seeing Disney characters in unique, crossover scenarios.

With Halloween just around the corner, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year could even remind Disney of how much fans appreciate seeing these characters back together again.

Is This the Beginning of More Crossover Magic?

Given the excitement around this Simpsons short, it’s not hard to imagine a future where Disney starts to explore more crossovers.

With the recent success of the Simpsons Disney+ shorts, which often feature Disney-owned characters like Darth Vader, Loki, and Goofy, the appetite for this type of content is clear. Fans want to see their favorite characters from different franchises interact, and House of Mouse once scratched that itch perfectly.

In an era where nostalgia reigns, and fans are eager for Disney to embrace its past, projects like this offer a glimpse of what could be.

If this Halloween short resonates with audiences, perhaps Disney will consider more projects that bring together its beloved characters in new, exciting ways. Whether it’s another Simpsons short or something even bigger, Disney has the tools to create a modern version of House of Mouse—one that captures the same charm and magic that fans loved about the original series.

Where can you stream House of Mouse?

Unfortunately, House of Mouse is not currently available on Disney+, despite its rich Disney character lineup making it a perfect fit for the platform.

However, fans eager to relive the magic can find two episodes for purchase on Amazon Prime Video — Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse, and Mickey’s House of Villains.

Hopefully, Disney will one day recognize the demand and bring House of Mouse to its streaming service, but for now, we’ll have to continue waiting.

Do you miss House of Mouse? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!