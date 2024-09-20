Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Hill Shut Down, Ride Faces Operational Change

Hundreds of Walt Disney World Resort guests were evacuated from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure this week, including a group trapped on the incline of the Disney Park attraction’s highest hill. This comes amid a slew of repeated technical issues on the Frontierland ride.

In June, The Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme of Splash Mountain officially brought New Orleans to Central Florida. It’s suffered multiple days-long breakdowns in the months since and struggled to operate during its preview period. Multiple Disney cast member and Annual Passholder previews were canceled hours before Magic Kingdom Park closed because cast members couldn’t get Tiana’s Bayou Adventure working again.

Walt Disney Imagineers didn’t change Splash Mountain’s log flume ride system when they swapped its theme from Song of the South (1946) to The Princess and the Frog. They added advanced animatronics of Princess Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), Louis (Michael Leon-Wooley), and Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis).

Disney Parks fans hoped that Walt Disney Imagineering planned to replace outdated parts of Splash Mountain to prevent ride breakdowns. Crews were spotted replacing parts of the outdoor track, but the decades-old ride system still struggles to operate.

On Thursday, a Walt Disney World Resort guest shared this video of Disney cast members evacuating guests from the highest drop on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

Evac from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Sometimes, Disney cast members have to call first responders to evacuate guests from the uphill portion of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. It’s unclear if that was the case here; the video appears to only show Magic Kingdom Park cast members assisting guests.

In the comments, other Disney Parks fans shared their experiences on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

“I’m afraid to admit how many times this looped before I realized it,” u/Various-Bird-1844 wrote. “Long enough to start wondering if the flumes were redesigned to be more like clown cars.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure reopened shortly after the evacuation on Thursday and was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Related: Disney Springs Location Closed Indefinitely at Disney World

Disneyland Resort’s version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is still under construction. The Disneyland Park ride will open in the newly renamed “Bayou Country” on November 15, 2024.

Have you evacuated a ride at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disneyland Park, or Disney California Adventure Park? Share your favorite memory with Inside the Magic in the comments.