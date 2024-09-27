Thousands of Disney Cruise Passengers Kept on Ships Due To Dangerous Circumstances

Disney has updated its itinerary for thousands of cruise ship passengers.

The Disney Wonder, one of The Walt Disney Company’s many cruise ships, has canceled an upcoming planned trip to Nouméa, New Caledonia, due to civil unrest, according to The Street.

The Wonder is set to depart Honolulu, Hawaii, on October 3 and head toward Sydney, Australia, for its second set of South Pacific sailings. The Wonder was scheduled to stop at Nouméa on October 15 before arriving in Sydney on the 19, but this itinerary has been updated, with October 15 now being a sea day.

Nouméa is currently facing civil unrest surrounding the anniversary of France’s takeover, prompting Disney to opt out of a port stop. Riots began earlier this summer in response to a controversial new bill. As a result, the U.S. Department of State classifies New Caledonia with a Travel Advisory Level 3, which asks guests to reconsider travel to the location entirely.

The French territory is located on the main island of Grand Terre, best known for its selection of beaches and French and Kanak influences.

The Wonder was not the only Disney Cruise Line ship to face last-minute itinerary changes, as Disney’s Fantasy ship had to adjust its schedule due to Tropical Storm Helene. On September 24, passengers traveling aboard the Disney Fantasy did not get to visit Grand Cayman as originally planned, instead spending the day at sea before heading to Jamaica.

The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands confirmed that the port would be closed on Tuesday, September 24, due to the inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Helene.

The Disney Wonder is one of Disney’s oldest cruise ships, first hitting the high seas in 1999. Over the last two decades, The Walt Disney Company has leaned heavily into the cruise line industry, introducing several more ships along the way.

Disney’s fleet now includes five ships: The Disney Magic, Disney Dream, Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish, with several more on the way.

The next ship to join the Disney Cruise Line is the Disney Treasure, which will begin sailing sometime in 2024. The newest addition to the fleet is the Global Dream, which was built for a different company before Disney acquired it. This marked the first time Disney had purchased a ship that was constructed for use by a different company.

