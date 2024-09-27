Mother Threatens to Sue Disneyland After Getting Arrested and Kicked From Theme Park

A guest threatens to take Disneyland to court over her recent theme park arrest.

Related: Disney Shocks Fanbase With FAA Permit Approval for New Mega-Resort

Often called “The Happiest Place on Earth,” the Disneyland Resort is home to two theme parks, several hotels, and an outdoor shopping and dining location known as Downtown Disney, allowing guests to get lost in the magic of the Disney brand in a multitude of ways.

Classic dark rides are Disneyland’s bread and butter, with world-famous attractions like Haunted Mansion, Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Alice in Wonderland enticing guests around every turn. However, guests must first purchase a ticket to pass the front gates and enter Main Street, U.S.A., something that Jessica Diaz did not do during her most recent trip to Disneyland.

Now, days after being arrested and kicked out of Disney California Adventure Park, Diaz is threatening to sue Disneyland.

Related: Disney World Reverses Hurricane Helene Plans, Latest Shutdowns Shared

Diaz was arrested on Tuesday, September 24, for allegedly sneaking herself and her children into the park, with video of the incident going viral on social media.

Following her viral arrest, which was shared on TikTok, Diaz has responded, claiming she is going to sue Disneyland. Diaz shared two separate videos on TikTok about the incident, responding “for sure” to users asking if she was planning on taking legal action.

While both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks allow children under three years old to enter for free when accompanied by a paying adult, officials say the mother’s children are older. Disneyland officials also claim that this is not the first time Diaz has attempted to sneak into the parks.

Diaz was apparently given the option to buy tickets for her children prior to her arrest on Tuesday. Diaz was uncooperative with Disneyland security and local police, leading to her being booked and released with a citation.

A video of the incident can be seen below:

Related: Disney’s Classic ‘Toy Story’ Ride Closing Forever in October

According to a Fox 11 report, 26-year-old Diaz was arrested for trespassing at Disneyland and charged with obstructing an investigation.

Disneyland expects all guests to comply with its property rules, which are laid out as follows:

Property Rules

Welcome to the Disneyland Resort. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all our Guests, please respect the following rules: All persons, bags, parcels, clothing and other items may be subject to screening/security checks.

We reserve the right not to allow any bag, parcel or other item and to deal with any unattended object, bag or luggage in such way as we consider appropriate.

Firearms, ammunition, knives and weapons of any kind are prohibited.

Smoking marijuana or other illegal substances is not permitted at any time. For the comfort of all Guests, the theme parks, the Esplanade between the parks and the Downtown Disney District are smoke free. The smoking of tobacco, e-cigarettes or other products that produce a vapor or smoke is allowed only in designated outdoor smoking areas. Guests may not smoke in Disney Resort hotel rooms, on patios or balconies. A $250-$500 room-recovery fee will be charged for smoking in Guest rooms or on balconies or patios at Disney Resort hotels.

Children should be supervised. Guests under age 14 must be accompanied by a Guest age 14 or older to enter a Theme Park. To board an attraction, children under age 7 must be accompanied by a person aged 14 years or older.

All persons under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian between the hours of 10:00 PM and 5:00 AM at the Downtown Disney District.

Tickets, credentials and other entitlements are non-transferable, non-exchangeable, non-refundable, revocable and void if altered. The ticket must be used by the same person on all days during its period of validity and is not valid for special events that require a separate admission charge. Applicable ticket and valid identification confirmation are required for entry, re-entry or if applicable, crossover into any theme park on each day of the ticket’s validity. Tickets used to redeem or access benefits or entitlements must be the same ticket used for theme park entry.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Disneyland news updates.