‘Stranger Things’ Announces Brand-New Cast, Only Five Actors Returning

Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix in 2016 to wide critical acclaim. The first season led to a resurgence in the retro-style, teen-centric mystery-horror genre, but nothing else we’ve seen since, whether TV show or film, has lived up to the brilliance of the Duffer brothers’ incredibly atmospheric creation, which has captivated audiences for eight years.

Since its arrival, Stranger Things has become a global multi-media franchise that has spawned graphic novels, books, video games, and themed attractions and experiences. Now, the series is on the verge of its final season. So far, fans have had to sit patiently for two years, which hasn’t been at all easy after the incredibly nail-biting Season 4 cliffhanger.

Season 5 also experienced huge delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year. But production is now well underway, with filming currently taking place in Atlanta, Georgia. Several cast members, along with the Duffer brothers, have shared several titbits about the upcoming season, although specific plot details are being kept under wraps.

Next year, Eleven/Jane Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), and Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) will return to make one last stand against “dark wizard” Vecna/Henry Creel/One (Jamie Campbell Bower) and the Upside Down.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Fortunately, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023) continues to keep us entertained while we wait. The thrilling stage play opened to rave reviews from fans and theatergoers alike last December at the Phoenix Theater in London’s West End.

Written by Kate Trefry (Stranger Things) with an original story by the Duffer brothers, Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and Trefry, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a prequel to the television series, centering around younger versions of familiar characters such as Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers, as well as Henry Creel before he becomes the supernatural demigod-like villain, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), in the 1950s.

Earlier this year, the show won Best Entertainment and Best Set Design at the Olivier Awards and Best New Play at the WhatsOnStage Awards, and continues to be praised by fans and London theater critics, having earned an average of four-five stars across the board.

Stranger Things Casting Update

On August 6, it was revealed that the show will transfer to Broadway, NYC next Spring, with previews starting at the Marquis Theater on March 28 and the opening date set for April 22. Now, per West End Theater, producers of the London show have announced the first all-new casting for its West End return in November which will run until April 6, 2025.

Several new lead cast members have been confirmed: Louis Healy (The Full Monty) as Henry Creel, Callum Maxwell (Peter Pan) as Bob Newby, Miranda Mufema (Romeo & Juliet) as Patty Newby, Luke Mullins (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead) as Dr Brenner, Jessica Rhodes (Doubt; a Parable) as Joyce Maldonado, and George Smale (AS-NT) as James Hopper Jr.

The new lineup will be joined by five returning cast members Ammar Duffus as Charles Sinclair, Shane Attwooll as Chief Hopper, Matthew Pidgeon as Principal Newby, Scarlett Davies as Alice Creel, and Benjamin Lafayette as Swing — all of whom are reprising their previous roles — Jack Crumlin (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Lonnie Byers, Rhianna Dorris (Coram Boy) as Sue Anderson, Jack Gardner (The Baker’s Wife) as Walter Henderson, Andy Langtree (A Christmas Carol) as Victor Creel, Betsy Mayle as Claudia Yount, Michael Murray as Alan Munson, Lauren O’Neil (The Twilight Zone) as Virginia Creel, Barney Wilkinson (Bonnie and Clyde) as Ted Wheeler, and Edie Wright as Karen Childress. Alternating the role of Alice Creel are Olivia Miller, India Moon, and Pixie Robbins, who are joined by Chloe Akuma, Harry Ames, Sophie Atherton, Levi Bent, Mat Betteridge, Amara Campbell, Lois Churcher, Flora Dawson, Jake Mavis, Karen Mavundukure, Chris Porter, Marianna Scott, and Jonny Warr.

The new company starts on 14 November 2024. For more information and to book tickets, visit the official website.

More From Hawkins and the Upside Down

While Stranger Things Season 5 will mark the end of the flagship series, there are a number of spinoffs in development, including an animated series and a live-action series.

“Stranger Things VR” (2024) is now available.

Stranger Things seasons 1 — 4 are streaming on Netflix.

Stranger Things stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

