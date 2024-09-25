Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney Confirms Star-Lord’s Return – And It’s Sooner Than You Think

A character dressed in a red coat pointing blasters stands in front of a large geodesic dome against a twilight sky. A monorail train, reminiscent of Disney's magic, passes on the left side of the dome. Trees and purple skies provide a colorful backdrop, hinting at Star-Lord’s Return sooner than you think.

We have some good news for Guardians of the Galaxy fans as Star-Lord is finally making his Disney return!

Since debuting in 2014, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has enjoyed remarkable success, even by Marvel Cinematic Universe standards. Focusing on a group of intergalactic misfits – Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) – who band together to protect the galaxy from various threats, the series has raked in millions with its unique blend of humor, action, and a stellar soundtrack.

Guardians of the Galaxy cast
As is typically the case for its biggest box office successes, this has translated to a solid presence in Disney’s theme parks. Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! is an exhilarating theme park attraction that replaced Tower of Terror at Disney California Adventure, where guests join Rocket Raccoon in a daring mission to rescue his fellow Guardians from the Collector’s fortress.

Meanwhile, on the East Coast, fans can enjoy Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World Resort. This is a thrilling indoor roller coaster at EPCOT that transports guests through a cosmic adventure with the Guardians as they attempt to save the galaxy from a powerful threat (and, like Mission: Breakout!, listen to a random banging tune along the way).

Avengers Campus and Guardians of the Galaxy -- Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disneyland Resort
Beyond attractions, multiple Disney parks – including Disneyland Paris, which has its own version of Avengers Campus – have included Guardians of the Galaxy favorites as meet-and-greet or walkaround characters.

Walt Disney World Resort has now confirmed that EPCOT will once again be one of these parks, with Star-Lord returning to “Terra” on September 29.

Yep, in just four days, Star-Lord – the iconic intergalactic outlaw who’s more commonly known as Peter Quill – will once again be roaming around EPCOT.

Star-Lord greets Guests at Disneyland Paris with Gamora stood in the background
While Disney has yet to confirm a location, it’s safe to assume that he’ll be somewhere near Cosmic Rewind. You could previously find Star-Lord at EPCOT for the Guardians of the Galaxy—Awesome Mix Live! show. This show was last performed in 2019, and while Disney initially announced plans to bring it back in the summer of 2020, the pandemic had other ideas.

As for Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, we still don’t know when – or if – he’ll be back on our screens. While the end credits of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023) – which ended with his character returning to Earth to reunite with his grandfather – confirmed that he will be back, it’s unclear whether this would be to lead another film or feature in an Avengers movie, such as Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which have incredibly long rumored cast lists.

Guardians of the Galaxy characters Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff)
Pratt has already indicated that he would be interested in returning. However, James Gunn – who wrote, directed, and contributed a lot of his personal voice to the Guardians trilogy – has now set up shop at DC Studios and will decidedly not be back to helm Star-Lord’s return.

Which Marvel characters would you like to see in Disney’s theme parks?

