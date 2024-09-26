Report: Samuel L. Jackson Recast as Nick Fury With White Actor

New reports have surfaced regarding the recasting of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, with behind-the-scenes footage of Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) seemingly confirming that the Multiversal movie was to feature a white man in the role.

Via the Power of X-Men Instagram account, a behind-the-scenes photo has surfaced revealing some of the stunt performers featured in Marvel Studios’ latest movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

As The Direct notes, every person in the photo appeared in the film, which featured multiple cameos and Variants of characters seen across Disney’s MCU and Fox’s superhero franchise. The one not featured is played by stunt performer David MacDonald, who also did the stunts for Channing Tatum’s Remy LeBeau/Gambit role.

The image shows MacDonald in a very Nicky Fury-style get-up, complete with his identifying eyepatch.

Deadpool & Wolverine: The Henchmen of The Void! Phenomenal actors, and we hope to see them again in the future! Alot of misinformation out there with the acting credits, let's make sure we show these actors some love! @billyclements_ is The Russian!

@chloekibble is Callisto!

@edu_gago is Azazel

@daveymack3 as a ERG

@ayeshahofficial as Psylocke

@stuntdanyramos as Toad Source: @mrgn80

“Some [fans] believe they may have finally found the answer,” The Direct writes. “[Fans seem] to believe this particular [MacDonald] character was, in fact, a reference to Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff’s portrayal of a white Nick Fury in the 1998 TV movie Nick Fury: Agent of Shield.”

This would make sense considering the tone of Deadpool & Wolverine and its inclusion of various characters from across the many decades of Marvel-based stories. However, other factors suggest that MacDonald playing Nick Fury may not be the case.

“In the initial Instagram post’s caption, [MacDonald] is referred to as Erg with no mention of Fury or Hasselhoff,” the outlet notes. “Erg is a mutant from Marvel Comics lore who also wears an eye patch and is known for his electric optic blasts (akin to those of Cyclops).”

That said, eagle-eyed fans have drawn too many comparisons between this specific Deadpool & Wolverine costume and the one worn by Hasslehoff in 1998’s Nicky Fury: Agent of Shield. The movie was directed by Rod Hardy from a screenplay by David Goyer, the man who wrote several superhero movies including the Blade and Dark Knight trilogies; it was also produced by 20th Century Fox and the Marvel Entertainment Group.

Interestingly, back in 2013, Hasselhoff commented on Jackson’s portrayal, and it wasn’t glowing praise at all.

“You know, it wasn’t Nick Fury,” Hasselhoff said (via Slash Film). “They take these shows and they make it the way they want to make it and unfortunately, they should have had Stan Lee on the set and let him kick him into gear – whoever directed [The Avengers] decided they wanted to go that way. But it’s their prerogative. He’s still a great actor.”

Including David Hasselhoff in Deadpool & Wolverine would have tonally made sense, but it would also have seen Samuel L. Jackson temporarily erased from the franchise. With so much evidence that a Nick Fury cameo was planned, albeit the Hasselhoff version, it is interesting that the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent did not make the final cut. Neither Marvel Studios nor David Hasselhoff have publicly commented on the image.

Deadpool & Wolverine was a riot of cameos, with the likes of Chris Evans (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), Jennifer Garner (Elektra Natchios), and Wesley Snipes (Eric Brookes/Blade) reprising their roles from their respective Fox franchises (Fantastic Four, Daredevil, and Blade).

Other characters from the X-Men franchise also appeared, as did the main and supporting cast from the previous Deadpool movies directed by Tim Miller and David Leitch.

Of course, leading the big cast was Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular heroes. The pair reprised their roles as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman/Wolverine for the first time since The Walt Disney Company acquired 21st Century Fox.

Director Shawn Levy made it clear that Deadpool & Wolverine was not “Deadpool 3” but a new two-hander adventure. Since opening in late July, Deadpool & Wolverine has amassed an impressive $1.317 billion (per Box Office Mojo), becoming not only a smash hit first foray into R-rated storytelling for Disney’s MCU but also became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, surpassing Joker (2019).

As for Nick Fury, Samuel L. Jackson’s character—which he has played since the MCU’s inception in 2008—last appeared in 2023’s The Marvels alongside Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau).

Despite The Marvels being the sequel to the billion-dollar Captain Marvel (2019), Nia DaCosta’s sequel failed to make a dent in the winter box office and ultimately became the worst-performing MCU movie to date.

Nick Fury is a key figure in both Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with distinct differences in each portrayal. In the comics, Fury first appeared in “Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos” (1963) as a World War II hero and later became the director of S.H.I.E.L.D., overseeing global security.

Originally depicted as a grizzled, cigar-smoking Caucasian man with an eyepatch, a version of Fury in the “Ultimate Marvel” comics was reimagined as an African American character modeled after actor Samuel L. Jackson.

In the MCU, Nick Fury is the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the mastermind behind the formation of the Avengers. His first appearance in Iron Man (2008) launched his role as a strategist who brings together heroes like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Black Widow (Scarlet Johannson) to protect Earth from global and cosmic threats.

Throughout the MCU, Fury deals with the infiltration of HYDRA, expands S.W.O.R.D.’s reach into space with S.A.B.E.R., and plays a vital role in the defense of the planet. Jackson got his own headlining moment in 2023’s Secret Invasion on Disney+, which, according to Parrot Analytics, was the third most in-demand original series of 2023 across streaming services after One Piece and Ahsoka.

However, the highly anticipated series, which also featured Emilia Clarke’s MCU debut (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Game of Thrones), was not well-received by critics or fans and became one of the lowest-rated Marvel shows in the streaming era, with a 52% critic score and a 44% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Oh, and for fans in desperate need of more of the Merc with a Mouth and the adamantium-clawed X-Men, the pair are back in a new series.

