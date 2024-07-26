Channing Tatum Gets Gambit Update

Marvel Studios just hit its fanbase with a tidal wave of fan service as Deadpool & Wolverine 2024 roared into theaters today. While we were all thrilled to see the legendary Hugh Jackman don the yellow suit and reprise his most iconic role, fans were undeniably amazed with the sheer number of characters the film brought to the big screen, including a certain Gambit variant fans have longed to see.

Thanks to the wild styles of Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, Tatum’s Gambit finally made his MCU debut alongside Wesley Snipes as Blade, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and a whole slew of other Marvel legends. Of course, it wasn’t easy getting him to the big screen.

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Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau/Gambit might have been an odd casting choice at first glance, but longtime Marvel buffs know that this character was years in the making. After years in development, the project was ultimately shelved and (like the character) was banished to the void.

Marvel Gambles on Gambit

Longtime Marvel fans and comic book buffs alike will know the Ragin’ Cajun from his tenure with the X-Men. The card-slinging mutant with the freaky eyes and thick accent was a big player for the team in the ’80s, then a prominent fixture in the ’90s animated series and its 2024 sequel, but his story doesn’t end there.

Related: Marvel Kills Charles Xavier for ‘X-Men’ Sequel

Although Taylor Kitsch also played Gambit in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), the character was put on hold until Channing Tatum showed interest in bringing him to the big screen. While he had all the best intentions in the world, it was unfortunately not meant to be.

An article from TIME perfectly summarizes why we never got our Gambit movie. As goofy as Tatum’s concept and portrayal might have been, his heart was undeniably in the right place.

The article reads,

Coming off the success of 21 Jump Street, Tatum was determined to make a Gambit solo flick, and in 2014, 20th Century Fox officially green lit the film. Tatum then spent years in development hell. Several directors, including Gore Verbinski (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Doug Liman (Mr. and Mrs. Smith), joined and then departed the production. Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright recently revealed in an interview with ‘SlashFilm’ that X-Men producer Simon Kinberg offered him the Gambit movie, but he turned it down. Tatum even proposed that he co-direct with producing partner Reid Carolin. “The studio really didn’t want us to direct it,” Tatum told Variety. “They wanted anybody but us, essentially, because we had never directed anything.”

Is This the End?

There’s no denying that Tatum was absolutely sold on bringing the idea to the big screen; it simply just took way longer than expected. However, it seems like the actor officially detached himself from the project.

Related: New ‘X-Men’ Movie Reportedly Replacing Magneto as Main Villain

After Disney/Marvel absorbed Fox and ultimately put the Kibosh on his film, Tatum told Variety,

“I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven’t been able to see any of the movies… I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him.”

While it seems unlikely we’ll see Tatum’s version of the character hitting Disney+ any time soon, that doesn’t mean he’s gone for good. As the Disney+ X-Men animated series gets another season and Hugh Jackman generates more interest in the X-Men, who’s to say Gambit won’t eventually officially join the MCU?

Are you a Gambit fan? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!