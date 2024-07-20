Disney to Scrap Marvel’s Upcoming ‘Avengers’ for ‘X-Men’ Instead: Report

With the departures of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has transitioned into a new phase called the Multiverse Saga.

Despite concerns about “superhero fatigue” and the departure of Jonathan Majors, who previously portrayed Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios is ready to redefine the Marvel movie landscape once again.

Related: Disney Loses Another ‘Avengers’ Icon: Report

With Majors no longer with the studio and Marvel President Kevin Feige contemplating a shift from the Multiverse Saga to a new Mutant Saga featuring X-Men characters, Avengers 5 (formerly titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) is currently in development, albeit on a smaller scale than previous installments.

Following this will be Avengers 6, officially titled Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to conclude the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. Before that, however, the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), formerly Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular Deadpool/Wade Wilson, will integrate the Fox X-Men universe into the MCU.

Related: Disney Refuses To Let ‘Avengers’ Icons Rejoin MCU: Report

With many new superhero teams on the horizon, Disney and Marvel seem poised to introduce yet another new team. This comes after the incorporation of the 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) X-Men franchise and the Pedro Pascal-led The Fantastic Four, with Pascal portraying Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards.

Now, it seems the next Avengers movie is going to try something different, according to reports on Disney’s plans for the franchise.

Insider Alex Perez is currently indicating that Avengers 5 (AKA The Kang Dynasty formerly) will now be about the “Avengers vs. X-Men”, scrapping the original Kang the Conqueror storyline on account of Jonathan Majors’ firing from the MCU.

Replying to Marvel fans on social media platform X/Twitter, Perez hints that this idea of the Disney-owned MCU Avengers facing up against the 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) X-Men heroes might be introduced sooner rather than later. This will likely be introduced with either the highly-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine debuting July 26, or during San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) the same weekend, next week:

Alex Perez: I know it feels that way now…wait until next week.

@MrMemerMan2: I feel like it’s too early to do Avengers vs. X-Men.

I know it feels that way now…wait until next week. https://t.co/i4LPXoYgSC — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) July 18, 2024

So far, the next Avengers movie has lost several key players: director Destin Daniel-Cretton, known for Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021); writer Jeff Loveness, known for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023); and its main lead in Jonathan Majors, along with the central storyline.

The loss of so much core talent means Marvel Studios is determined to get Avengers 5 right, potentially introducing villains like the Beyonder and Doctor Doom (possibly Robert Downey Jr. somehow?) over the original Kang storyline.

What do you think about Disney seemingly scrapping their Kang the Conqueror plan entirely for an X-Men-centric Avengers 5? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!