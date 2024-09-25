Pantsless Model Causes Scene Inside Disneyland Park as Part of Resort’s Big “Gamble”

Guests are stunned by Disney’s latest theme park collaboration.

Over the years, guests have been exposed to a variety of special, limited-time experiences and events inside Disney’s theme parks. From exclusive movie premieres and releases to limited-time merchandise opportunities and brand collaborations, the Disney theme parks are not just a place to ride classic dark rides and thrilling roller coasters but a breeding ground for fun and creative pop culture experiences.

This extends to Disney’s list of international theme park resorts as well, with the company’s ever-expanding selection of collaborations increasing once more, this time at Disneyland Paris.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has teamed up with Coperni, a Parisian clothing and fashion brand, ahead of the company’s fashion show. The Coperni Spring-Summer 2025 fashion show will be live-streamed from the Disneyland Paris Resort on October 1, giving fans and guests just a few days to prepare.

To drum up excitement, several advertisements have been installed around Disneyland Paris, including one that has now gone viral on social media.

Inside Disneyland Park, one of two theme parks featured at Disneyland Paris, guests will now find a bottomless Coperni model wearing a bouquet of Mickey Mouse balloons. The model is also sporting a pair of Mickey Mouse-shaped heels that tie the entire outfit together.

It’s unknown if this outfit will officially be shown off during the upcoming fashion show, but it’s certainly one of the coolest and weirdest promo materials to grace the Disney parks.

Twitter/X user DLPReport shared a video of the model, which is linked below.

The Coperni Spring-Summer 2025 fashion show will be live-streamed from Disneyland Paris on October 1 at 10:30pm CET. This might be the best promo clip ever

📸 The Coperni Spring-Summer 2025 fashion show will be live-streamed from Disneyland Paris on October 1 at 10:30pm CET.

This might be the best promo clip ever 😅 pic.twitter.com/dTn7B9p7ue — DLP Report (@DLPReport) September 24, 2024

Known for their love of technology and experimental show formats, Coperni co-founders Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are incredibly excited to bring their brand to Disneyland Paris.

“It’s a childhood dream come true,” Vaillant said. “We grew up in the south of France and when you’re little, your first visit to Paris is not to see the Eiffel Tower, it’s to go to Disneyland. “It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. [Disneyland Paris has] never done it before, so this is quite a gamble for them.”

The show will be inspired by Disney’s cast of iconic princesses. “Of course, we’ll be giving it the Coperni touch so we’ll be approaching it in a cool, contemporary, innovative and tech-savvy way, but we always like to evolve the style of the Coperni woman,” Vaillant said.

Will you be tuning into Coperni’s upcoming fashion show at Disneyland Paris?