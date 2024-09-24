Disney Announces Final Update on the Future of Starbucks at Theme Parks

One of the most popular spots that you will find at any Disney park is might shock you, because it is not Disney-owned at all.

Starbucks serves about 14.3 million customers per day, or around 100 million customers per week. With over 35,000 locations worldwide and a global brand that everyone knows of, it is easy to guess why guests at Walt Disney World Resort will wait in a sometimes 30+ minute wait not for the Haunted Mansion or Pirates of the Caribbean, but for Starbucks.

Disney has a lot of coffee options, with many Joffrey’s coffee stands at the parks and resorts, but there is something about grabbing a Starbucks that can leave guests feeling certain that in a world of so much they have never seen, from snacks to rides to hotels and more, that they know what they want at Starbucks, and how it is going to taste.

While each of the theme parks has a Starbucks, Disney Springs has one as well! In fact, the shopping and eatery hangout spot actually has two located at opposite ends of the location.

A few weeks ago, it was confirmed that Starbucks in the Marketplace would be closing for a short refurbishment on September 9.

Now, it has reopened! That means you can easily grab that Pumpkin Spice Latte before running your credit card bill at the World of Disney.

The ten-year-old kiosk in front of World of Disney and across from the waterside stage received a fresh makeover.

After the Marketplace Starbucks reopened, the flagship West Side location also closed for a significant update.

Having opened on May 19, 2014, the Marketplace Starbucks was the third Starbucks to open at Walt Disney World, following the locations at Magic Kingdom’s Main Street Bakery and Epcot’s Fountain View. This walk-up spot quickly became popular due to its convenient location and quick service.

According to WDWMagic, “The refurbishment appears to have been back-of-house, with no significant guest-facing changes.”

So, the future of Starbucks at Disney is alive and well, but it looks like refurbishments of the locations will continue to move forward overtime.

The Jack Skellington Frappuccino Everyone is Talking About

Now that we have another Disney Starbucks up and running, you can order the iconic Nightmare Before Christmas drink!

This is an Inside the Magic classic that we still love to order:

Start with a Venti Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino – This fall favorite is the base for your frightful creation. Request a shot of espresso and a shot of chai – The espresso gives it a dark, moody vibe, while the chai adds that spicy kick Jack would approve of. Add a mocha drizzle inside the cup – Ask your barista to drizzle the mocha around the inside of the cup so it looks as dramatic as a Tim Burton movie set. Top it off with whipped cream and java chips – For that extra spooky crunch, have them sprinkle java chips on top. It’s like adding a touch of Halloween magic to every sip!

What is your go-to Starbucks order?