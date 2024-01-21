Disney World Starbucks Location Closes for Surprising New Replacement

Disney’s EPCOT theme park is now home to an exciting new location.

Walt Disney World is always changing and evolving, with The Walt Disney Company introducing new experiences for guests to enjoy nearly every single day. One of the newer additions to the Walt Disney World Resort is found at EPCOT, replacing a former Starbucks location. Guests can find multiple Starbucks storefronts scattered throughout Disney World, with the coffee chain being one of the most popular beverage options at the entire resort.

However, the interim Starbucks location at EPCOT has recently been transformed into an ice cream shop. The name of the shop is “Swirled Showcase,” a hilarious allusion to World Showcase, one of four themed lands found at EPCOT. Avid photographer bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) confirmed this change on X, sharing a photo of the recently reverted location.

Former interim Starbucks became an ice cream shop in EPCOT.

One of the most popular Starbucks locations is the Main Street Bakery at the Magic Kingdom. This iconic caffeine destination is located directly on Main Street U.S.A., making it a great first stop as guests approach the legendary Cinderella Castle.

EPCOT has undergone the most significant changes of any theme park at Walt Disney World, with Walt Disney Imagineering completely transforming the decades-old park. Within a short couple of years, EPCOT received some breathtaking new rides and attractions, as well as new locations to visit and live entertainment to enjoy. Some of the most popular new experiences at EPCOT are Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. All three of these new attractions are incredibly exciting, with Cosmic Rewind becoming EPCOT’s first-ever roller coaster.

World Showcase is just one piece of the EPCOT puzzle, with the theme park featuring three other distinct and captivating lands to discover. The other three areas at EPCOT include World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature.

