Report: Marvel Has “A Plan in Place” To Deal with Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ Conflicts

A new report has shed light on Tom Holland’s future as Spider-Man.
Eight years after Tom Holland first swung into action as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016), his presence in the MCU is more vital than ever—arguably even more so than when he made his debut.
Since the death of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans’ exit as Steve Rogers/Captain America, the MCU has, to many, felt pretty aimless. While the Multiverse Saga is theoretically in full swing, the franchise has struggled to nail its heart and lead.
According to “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios,” the initial plan was to have Spider-Man, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) step in as the core trio, this plan went awry following Boseman’s death and Larson’s rumored growing disinterest in continuing as Carol Danvers after the harassment she’s faced online since taking the role.
Spider-Man, however, is still a viable option. The most recent entry in the Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is Marvel’s highest-grossing non-Avengers film, proving massively successful with its cameos from former Spider-Men, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.
The film wrapped up with Spider-Man in a rather lonely position – having had no choice but to let his girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya), and best friend, Ned (Jacob Batalon), forget him to save the world – but there’s already been plenty of talk about where the character’s heading next.
We don’t have an official release date for Spider-Man 4yet, or even the official greenlight, but Holland has commented on its likelihood multiple times in recent months. Rumors have also recently started heating up about potential filming start dates, as well as its new director, Destin Daniel Cretton, who takes over for Jon Watts.
According to a new rumor from industry insider Daniel Richtman on his Patreon, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is set for “a major role in Avengers:Doomsday.” If true, this could position Holland’s web-slinger at the forefront of the MCU’s next chapter.
While this rumor hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel or Holland, Richtman claims that if true, Holland’s role will “far surpass” his appearances in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
Additionally, Richtman noted that Marvel reportedly has “a plan in place” to handle Tom Holland’s potential scheduling conflicts, as Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man 4 are both expected to begin filming in early 2025.
“I’ve confirmed that Tom Holland is returning and will have a major role in ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’” reads the full post from Daniel Richtman. “With both ‘Spider-Man 4’ and ‘Doomsday’ scheduled to film in early 2025, some were unsure how he would manage both projects, but it seems they have a plan in place. Holland’s role in ‘Doomsday’ will be more significant than it was in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame.'”
This latest rumor correlates with another from Richtman, hinting that Marvel and Sony are working toward a fresh deal that would allow Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to swing into more films beyond his solo Spider-Man adventures.
If his character takes on a significant role in Doomsday, it’s likely that he will confront Doctor Doom, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. Given the strong bond between Tony Stark and Peter Parker in the MCU, facing a supervillain resembling his former mentor will present a daunting challenge for Peter Parker–and a juicy story for audiences.
