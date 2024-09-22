Report: Marvel Has “A Plan in Place” To Deal with Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ Conflicts

Eight years after Tom Holland first swung into action as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016), his presence in the MCU is more vital than ever—arguably even more so than when he made his debut.

Since the death of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans’ exit as Steve Rogers/Captain America, the MCU has, to many, felt pretty aimless. While the Multiverse Saga is theoretically in full swing, the franchise has struggled to nail its heart and lead.

According to “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios,” the initial plan was to have Spider-Man, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) step in as the core trio, this plan went awry following Boseman’s death and Larson’s rumored growing disinterest in continuing as Carol Danvers after the harassment she’s faced online since taking the role.

Spider-Man, however, is still a viable option. The most recent entry in the Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is Marvel’s highest-grossing non-Avengers film, proving massively successful with its cameos from former Spider-Men, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

The film wrapped up with Spider-Man in a rather lonely position – having had no choice but to let his girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya), and best friend, Ned (Jacob Batalon), forget him to save the world – but there’s already been plenty of talk about where the character’s heading next.

We don’t have an official release date for Spider-Man 4 yet, or even the official greenlight, but Holland has commented on its likelihood multiple times in recent months. Rumors have also recently started heating up about potential filming start dates, as well as its new director, Destin Daniel Cretton, who takes over for Jon Watts.

One new rumor suggests exactly what we can expect from Spider-Man’s next appearances in the MCU – and the concept is much, much bigger than just Spider-Man 4.