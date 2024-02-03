“Cursed,” Marvel Studios Faces Serious Jeopardy

The future of Marvel Studios is very much in jeopardy, particularly after the latest developments to hit the MCU.

The Marvels (2023), which starred Brie Larson reprising her role as Captain Marvel, was a commercial failure by almost every metric. The movie reportedly lost Disney $100 million, and it was the first movie in Marvel Cinematic Universe history not to cross the $100 million threshold at the domestic box office.

Combined with other failures, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) as well as several Disney+ releases, Marvel Studios has reportedly been heavily considering its options for moving forward. Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed in recent comments that the company will move towards a “quality over quantity” approach in the future. What this means exactly is to be determined.

As Marvel attempts to rebound in a big way, another report came forward confirming that Ayo Edebiri has exited Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts film due to scheduling conflicts. She will be replaced by Geraldine Viswanathan for an undisclosed role, but that isn’t the only problem the movie has seen.

Steven Yeun dropped out as Sentry several months ago, and there are serious questions surrounding the viability of the film, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2025. Harrison Ford, David Harbour, and Florence Pugh headline the names for the movie right now, but many fans are wondering if this is setting up to be yet another box-office disappointment for Disney and Marvel Studios.

The film is set to join the new Fantastic Four movie for summer releases next year, but it won’t be surprising if Disney were to move its release date to the fall, similar to what it did with The Marvels, if the company suspects another potential disappointment brewing. This, of course, won’t be decided for many more months.

The biggest MCU release planned to be released soon is Deadpool 3. Starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), the film is expected to be a major blockbuster. Its release date is currently set for July 26, 2024.

Since Avengers: End Game (2019), Disney and Marvel have been searching for the next plans in the MCU. Saying goodbye to the likes of Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) has not been an easy transition for the company. While things continue to change in the ever-evolving landscape with Marvel Studios, it will be interesting to see the new direction the company heads in as writers and actors are back working and strikes have come to an end.

What do you want to see Marvel Studios do with its characters in the future? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!