Marvel Leak Reveals Anthony Mackie’s Replacement

A leak has showcased new looks at characters appearing in next year’s Julius Onah feature Captain America: Brave New World (2025), including who will follow in Anthony Mackie’s footsteps.

Formerly known as Captain America: New World Order, Captain America: Brave New World will be the penultimate movie in Marvel Studios’ Phase Five. In the film written by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Matthew Orton, Anthony Mackie will take center stage as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Captain America, replacing Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Mackie’s version of the star-spangled hero debuted in the final moments of Spellman’s Disney+ TV show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon) starred alongside fellow MCU veteran Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier).

Brave New World will seemingly continue to explore Sam Wilson’s new life as Captain America as he navigates a volatile and divided world.

As seen from the trailer footage, Harrison Ford’s President Ross wants Captain America to join the U.S. government on official business, but judging by a few things–such as Ford’s alternate persona as the Red Hulk and the fact that the Star Wars icon is also appearing in Thunderbolts* (2025) to potentially recruit the anti-hero team–it would seem that Sam Wilson may not follow orders.

Captain America: Brave New World also sees the debut of Anthony Mackie’s Falcon replacement. Danny Ramirez starred as Joaquin Torres in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and will fully embrace the Falcon persona in Onah’s movie.

While Danny Ramirez is no stranger to the MCU, Harrison Ford will make his debut as the new Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Ford replaces the late William Hurt in the role he originated for the franchise in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Despite being part of a legacy franchise within the MCU, the fourth Captain America movie is already balancing on a tightrope, and its release next February could see Marvel Studios return to a low point.

Kevin Feige’s studio has seen a decline in both audience response and commercial success since the Phase Three movie, Avengers: Endgame (2019). While there have been box office highlights, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), it wasn’t until this year’s Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) that the downward trend was truly broken.

That said, Captain America: Brave New World may not be able to continue that trajectory. Controversies abound, including the casting of Israeli actress Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph and its intensive reshoot process, so many are apprehensive about this new Marvel movie.

Marvel Studios has confirmed that Haas will not be playing the Sabra superhero version of Ruth Bat-Seraph, a character that has been highly criticized as promoting anti-Palestine sentiments, but will instead be an Israeli former Black Widow and close ally of Ford’s President Ross.

In addition, the symbolism of having a Black man as Captain America also does not come without discourse.

A main theme of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was Sam Wilson coming to terms with what it means for him to wear the red, white, and blue uniform and the race relations history in the United States. The matter formed the basis of his and Isaiah Bradley’s (Carl Lumbly) discussions in the show.

Isaiah Bradley will return in Captain America: Brave New World, with the trailer showing him being activated a la Winter Soldier style and attempting to assassinate President Ross–a scene from the trailer that was cut and replaced following the attempt on Donald Trump’s life in Pennsylvania.

The official synopsis of Captain America: Brave New World, produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, outlines what audiences can expect.

“Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America,” Marvel.com writes. “After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.”

Alongside the aforementioned, The Incredible Hulk actors Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson will return as Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns/The Leader, respectively.

Joining them will be Xosha Roquemore as a Secret Service agent, Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker/Sidewinder, and Takehiro Hira as Prime Minister Ozaki. Rosa Salazar and Seth Rollins have been cast in Captain America 4 in undisclosed roles. Sebastian Stan is not returning.

The movie will be released on February 14, 2025, exclusively in theaters.

