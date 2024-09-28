Guests Should Expect Disney World’s Prehistoric Land To Go Extinct Very Soon

Guests might not have many days left to enjoy one of Walt Disney World’s most unique theme park offerings.

A new report from Wdwmagic indicates guests should expect DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to begin its phased closure before the start of the 2024 holiday season. This means fans may not have much time left to say goodbye to one of Disney’s most interesting theme park experiences.

According to sources, the first section of DinoLand to close will be Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama. This is not all that surprising, considering Dino-Rama is often one of the most loathed areas of any of Disney’s theme parks, frequently criticized for its “cheap” theming and its rather loud color scheme. Dino-Rama is home to several experiences, notably TriceraTop Spin, a family-friendly ride similar to Disney’s classic Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride.

This area is slated to be transformed into a new experience inspired by Disney’s Encanto (2021), with DinoLand set to become a new area Disney refers to as its “Tropical Americas” land.

DinoLand’s closure and retheme will continue into 2025, with DINOSAUR, the land’s “E-ticket” attraction, also closing permanently. This terrifying dark ride has taken guests back in time to the age of the dinosaurs since Animal Kingdom opened in 1998,

DINOSAUR will be transformed into a new attraction inspired by Indiana Jones, a fitting end for a ride about encountering animals that would now be seen in a museum.

The new Indy ride will take guests on an exciting adventure different from other Indiana Jones attractions found across Disney’s other theme parks, this time inviting guests to embark on a quest to uncover the truth about a rumored mythical creature lurking deep inside an abandoned Maya temple.

Disney first announced its initial plans to overhaul DinoLand during the company’s D23 conference in 2022, a decision that would send shockwaves through the Disney theme park community. Disney Parks and Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro took to the main stage to deliver the news, sharing a few details about the project.

While D’Amaro played coy regarding specifics, it was clear that The Walt Disney Company intended to revitalize an often-criticized area at Animal Kingdom, a theme park already infamous for its limited number of rides and attractions.

Disney has not confirmed exact dates and time frames, but guests should certainly prepare to say goodbye to DinoLand, at least Dino-Rama, by the end of this year. Disney’s completed Tropical Americas land is projected to open in 2027.

Will you miss Dinoland? What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom?