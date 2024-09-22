Guest Lies to Disney Cast Member, Gets Denied Park Entry

Disney vacations have never been more expensive than they are now, and guests are doing anything they can to figure out how to save some money on their trip. Between the cost of flights, hotels, theme park tickets, food, merchandise, and Lightning Lane, a trip will easily cost the average family thousands of dollars.

However, that has not stopped people from traveling to see Mickey Mouse. A recent study even revealed that nearly half of visitors have willingly gone into debt to afford their trip.

Guests continue to be creative when it comes to saving for a Disney trip, on top of doing things like visiting during the “off-season,” staying at Value Resorts, and taking advantage of any and every Disney discount they can.

Unfortunately, some guests have decided that, instead of waiting until they have saved enough to visit, they will just try to lie to get their way. They feel no guilt about trying to take advantage of Disney and its dedicated cast members.

But one Disney cast member was not having it, which left an angry guest screaming at no one.

Reddit user StephInVegas recently visited Disneyland Resort and was in line to get into Disney California Adventure Park. While waiting, she said that she saw a woman present her ticket to a Disney cast member. The cast member then asked the woman for her child’s ticket. According to the OP (Original Poster), the woman tried to lie and say that the child was only two, so the woman wouldn’t have to buy them a ticket.

However, it was obvious to everyone, including the cast member, that the child was much older than two. The cast member denied the woman entry and said that she would need to buy her child a ticket. The woman tried to make a scene and screamed, but the cast member did not back down.

There I was in line to get into DCA with my two-year-old son. The woman in front of us shows the cast member her ticket. Cast member says “ok, and her ticket?” I look in her stroller to see a child who is at least four. Woman responds “she doesn’t need one, she’s 2.” The cast member kindly says, “no, she will need a ticket.” At this point, you can see the wheels turning in the guest’s brain…keep up with the lie, or get the kid a ticket?! The cast member ended up calling his lead over, who was assisting at the line right next to us. Lead comes over, he points at the child without saying anything, and the lead tells the guest, “she’s going to need a ticket” and walks away. Doesn’t give the guest the time or energy to argue. So well handled by the cast members! When we were finally in the park, we turned around to see the guest outside of the turnstiles yelling “you’re really not going to let us in, she’s 2!” to absolutely no one, because no one was giving her the time of day anymore. Well done, DCA cast members! Handled with professionalism and efficiency!

Many commenters said that there are children whose size makes them look older than they are. However, those parents will typically bring along the child’s birth certificate so they can prove that their child is under three. There have even been discussions about whether Disney should require birth certificates; that way, there is no question about the child’s ticket, or lack thereof.

Other commenters did not defend the woman, but said that children’s tickets should cost less than they do. Currently, a child’s ticket is only around $10 cheaper than an adult ticket. Many thought that the discount should be higher.

Sadly, this is not the first time that a Disney guest has lied to get their child into a Disney theme park without paying for a ticket. The guests have gone viral, both for their victories and their failures.

Earlier this year, a guest was seen trying to sneak her child into EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. The child was in a stroller, but was clearly closer to the age of five instead of under three. Like the DCA guest, Disney World cast members did not buy the woman’s story and stopped her party at the gate and informed her she needed to buy a ticket.

Another woman went viral after she was seen taking her child out from under a stroller once her entire party was safely inside the Magic Kingdom. The woman had hidden her child in the netting underneath a baby stroller so she would not have to pay for a ticket to get her into the theme park. While some guests found the move funny, many commenters were shocked and disgusted and said that the woman should be banned.

It is important to note that guests should NEVER try to get into a Disney theme park without a valid ticket. If a Disney cast member or Disney security catches you, you will be escorted out of the theme park and most likely banned from visiting in the future.

Do you think Disney should require birth certificates for young children? Should Disney security have escorted this lying guest back to her car? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!