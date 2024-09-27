Update: Florida Theme Park Will Remain Closed After Hurricane Helene

A popular Florida theme park will remain closed after the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene, now downgraded to a tropical storm, hit Florida’s Big Bend region last night as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. Though it has now lost much of its strength, the hurricane left a significant impact in its wake. At its peak, Helene knocked out power to millions of customers, plunging neighborhoods into darkness and disrupting essential services across the state.

The storm’s rapid weakening was a relief for many, but not before it wreaked havoc on Florida’s infrastructure. While it didn’t directly hit Central Florida, the Sunshine State’s theme parks still saw operations disrupted for much of the day yesterday.

Walt Disney World Resort was among the first to act, canceling Thursday night’s popular Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park. Both Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Universal’s Volcano Bay also shut down, while Universal CityWalk closed earlier than usual, and Universal Orlando Resort’s much-anticipated Halloween Horror Nights event was canceled.

Additionally, all Orlando theme parks were placed under a tornado watch, and attendance plummeted as guests opted to stay home to avoid potential danger. SeaWorld Orlando closed its gates at 2 p.m. on Thursday, and Busch Gardens in Tampa remained closed for the entire day.

The latter (which was much closer to the storm than Orlando) is now undergoing an assessment for possible storm damage before reopening today. Other than Busch Gardens, most of Florida’s theme parks have returned to normal operations. Universal Studios and Disney have both confirmed that there are no lingering issues affecting their schedules, so guests can get back to making magic without further disruptions.

However, there is one notable exception: Peppa Pig Theme Park, located in Winter Haven, has announced that it will remain closed following damage caused by the storm.

The preschool-focused park, which is an extension of the larger LEGOLAND Florida Resort, revealed that the park sustained some damage during the storm. The park will remain closed on Friday, September 27, to assumedly give time for crews to assess the extent of the damage and make necessary repairs to ensure the safety of guests.

Owned by Merlin Entertainments, Peppa Pig Theme Park is designed as a family-friendly destination for young children, especially fans of the popular British animated character Peppa Pig. The park offers a wide array of rides, interactive experiences, and themed play areas – including Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster and Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure – tailored to preschool-aged children.

Opened in early 2022, it quickly became a must-visit attraction for families with young children. The theme park’s focus on offering gentle, child-appropriate rides and meet-and-greets with beloved characters like Peppa Pig, George, and Suzy Sheep has made it a beloved stop for many visiting Central Florida.

Stay tuned for further updates on the theme park’s opening!