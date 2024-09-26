Dollywood Halts Operations: Iconic Theme Park Closed to All Guests

Dolly Parton’s iconic theme park, Dollywood, has closed to all guests today.

Dollywood has transformed dramatically over the years. It started as Rebel Railroad, a humble steam train attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. After evolving into Goldrush Junction in the late 1960s and Silver Dollar City in the 1970s, the park took a groundbreaking turn in 1986 when country music legend Dolly Parton teamed up with Silver Dollar City’s owners.

Together, they reimagined the park as a family-friendly destination celebrating Appalachian culture and Dolly’s Tennessee heritage—ultimately creating one of the top theme parks in the U.S.

Considering how beloved Dolly Parton is, it should come as no surprise that her theme park is extremely popular. While she may not technically be its CEO, she’s regarded as the park’s “Dreamer in Chief” and has inspired several of its most iconic attractions, such as The Dolly Parton Experience, which replaced the Chasing Rainbows Museum earlier this year.

With this in mind, guests are understandably devasted when the park does close. That’s what makes today’s news such a blow.

Due to the incoming Hurricane Helene, Dollywood has announced its last-minute closure. The park shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) this morning, two hours before it was slated to open, to reveal that it would remain shut today.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: The National Weather Service has indicated that Hurricane Helene is projected to affect our area over the next several days. As a precaution and for the safety of our hosts and guests, Dollywood Theme Park will be closed today (Thursday, Sept. 26).

The park – including iconic attractions such as Lightning Rod, Tennessee Tornado, Wild Eagle, and Blazing Fury – closed early yesterday due to the worsening weather conditions.