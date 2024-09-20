Disneyland Guest Attacked With Fecal Matter, Park Offers Compensation

A Disneyland Resort guest received a free shirt after an attack from an unusual culprit–the Disneyland ducks. And no, we’re not talking about Donald, Daisy, or The Mighty Ducks!

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park are full of animal and human characters that look like they stepped right out of the screen. From Mickey Mouse to Peter Pan, The Walt Disney Company tries its best to make the magic real for guests of all ages.

As enchanting as the Disney magic can be, sometimes guests are more entertained by the natural world. That’s where the Disneyland Resort ducks come in!

Squirrels, ducks, and other native wildlife are used to being around thousands of Disney Park guests daily. Not only are they comfortable around people, but some will directly approach families munching on popcorn or french fries and beg for a bite!

Ducks, in particular, often capture Disneyland Resort guests’ hearts. Disney cast members have been spotted stopping traffic to guide mother ducks and their ducklings to safety in busy areas. These permanent residents are a cherished part of the Disney Park experience.

Redditor u/potatopower2 recently shared an unusual observation about the ducks at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney District:

“I’m convinced Disneyland ducks don’t poop My wife and I have raised ducks and I can assure you they poop quite a bit. However, we noticed that we never see any duck poop at the parks, despite their vast numbers and plentiful availability of poop fuel (popcorn, etc.) on the ground. I know, random observation, but it seems to me that 1) Disney ducks don’t poop, 2) they poop in special duck toilets, or 3) Disney custodial cast are crazy on top of their job. I’m convinced it’s #1.”

Another Disney Parks fan quickly shared their contradictory experience.

“They do,” u/arghp wrote. “One got spooked, took flight, and shit all over me years ago.”

Still, the experience didn’t ruin the Disney Park guest’s day.

Never feed the ducks or other wildlife at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort. Their digestive systems aren’t equipped to handle human food, and it can be dangerous for them to be too comfortable with people.

