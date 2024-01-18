Disneyland Unveils 2024 Anaheim Ducks Days and Celebrations

2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the Anaheim Ducks, the NHL team synergistically founded by the Walt Disney Company as co-branding with the hit Emilion Estevez movie The Mighty Ducks (1992). Although Disney no longer owns the team, it has still announced plans for a special Disneyland two-day event to celebrate this Ducks milestone for the franchise.

Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure Park will host Anaheim Ducks days on February 22 and 23, including two different cavalcades featuring current and alumni players for the team and meet-and-greet opportunities at the Hollywood Backlot Stage. Animation Academy artists will also be on hand throughout the celebration to teach Guests how to draw various iconic Disney Ducks (which could potentially include Emilio Estevez, but that’s up to you).

According to the NHL, the legendary Stanley Cup will also be available for photo opportunities at Paradise Gardens Park, along with appearances by Anaheim Ducks mascot Wild Wing. Anaheim Duck Days at Disneyland will also include “seek and find” activities through the park, live music and DJs, and, naturally, numerous Ducks food options, like the limited-time Chocolate Mousse Cake from Schmoozies! and Chicken Fried Steak Burrito from Studio Catering Co.

In celebration of our 30th anniversary, we’ve teamed up with Disneyland Resort to host an expanded Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure Park on Thurs., 2/22 and Fri., 2/23! Details ➡️ https://t.co/m3cNFSy1sE pic.twitter.com/Gb7uQfWgBn — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 17, 2024

Disneyland (like the other Disney Parks) has suffered from lowered attendance in recent years, in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing political turmoil between the company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. However, both Disneyland and Disney World saw record-breaking sales of passes at the end of 2023, indicating that Disney fans are perhaps ready to come back en masse.

Since the return of Bob Iger as Disney CEO, the company has increasingly looked to partner with other major organizations to bolster its catastrophic financial issues, including Apple and the NFL. It is no surprise that Disney would take special care of the NHL and its favorite team on a big anniversary like this.

Per NHL.com:

Fans can purchase theme park tickets and book theme park reservations (subject to availability) to Disney California Adventure Park for Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 at Disneyland.com. Both a valid park admission and reservation are required for the same park on the same date for park entry, and park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed. Entertainment, experiences and offerings are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Check for show times.

Will you got to Anaheim Duck Days at the Disneyland California Adventure Park? Let’s hear it in the comments below!