Disney Will Start Shutting Down Park Entrance Gates in Less Than Two Weeks

Posted on by Chloe James
A family of five uses Magicbands to scan into Disneyland Resort at the gates, assisted by Disney cast members.

Credit: Disney

Disneyland Resort is officially updating its park entrance, which means there are some closures right around the corner.

The Walt Disney Company is currently making some major changes to its theme parks. From Disneyland Resort to Shanghai Disneyland, all of its locations are receiving major upgrades out of the $60 billion set aside to fund exciting new theme park additions, updates, and expansions over the next decade. Work is now beginning on several projects.

A large crowd of guests in line outside the gates waiting to enter Disneyland Park in Southern California with the Main Street station of the Disneyland Railroad in the background
Credit: Ed Aguila, Inside the Magic

Some of these are massive in scale, such as the replacement of DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom with a Tropical Americas land inspired by Encanto (2021) and Indiana Jones (why Indiana Jones? Well, that’s a whole other conversation). Elsewhere at Walt Disney World Resort, other exciting changes include Magic Kingdom Park’s very own Cars land, plus the upcoming Monsters, Inc. (2001) land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Over on the West Coast, updates are coming to Walt Disney’s OG Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Avengers Campus is doubling in size at the latter with two new attractions: Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab. It will also receive a new version of Pandora—World of Avatar and Disney’s first-ever Coco (2017) attraction.

Brightly colored water fountains light up at night during World of Color beneath a Ferris wheel with a large Mickey Mouse face in the center at Disney California Adventure Park.
Credit: Disney

Meanwhile, Disneyland Park is getting the first Walt Disney audio-animatronic, which will operate in rotation with Lincoln at Main Street Opera House, plus Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in place of Splash Mountain in what was previously Critter Country on November 15.

A much less elaborate update is also coming to the entrances of both parks. As we previously covered, new turnstiles equipped with MagicBand+ functionality were recently spotted being added to the entrance of Disney California Adventure.

Visitors walk toward the entrance of Disney California Adventure, characterized by its Art Deco-style design, with three flag-topped towers and the park's name prominently displayed above the gate. The scene is busy with families and groups excited to explore the beloved Disney theme park.
Credit: HarshLight, Flickr

Now, it’s been confirmed that Disney is accelerating the replacement of these turnstiles. Starting October 7, the resort is closing a section of entry gates at Disneyland Park. As per Scott Gustin, Disney will continue to close and update the other gates in phases, with work wrapping up in 2025.

Update: The work on updated entry gates at Disneyland Resort will begin in earnest on Oct. 7 when the first bank of entry gates at Disneyland Park (on the Disneyland west side) will close. The project is being done in phases and is set to be completed in 2025.

Disneyland Resort has made some big updates to its infrastructure this year. In May, the resort added a new Downtown Disney security checkpoint near the Simba Parking Lot after previously closing the security checkpoint near the Disneyland Hotel, across from the Sorcerer’s Hat.

What else do you think needs updating at Disneyland Resort?

Chloe James

Chloë is a theme park addict and self-proclaimed novelty hunter. She's obsessed with all things Star Wars, loves roller coasters (but hates Pixar Pal-A-Round), and lives for Disney's next Muppets project.

