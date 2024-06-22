Disneyland Heavily Upgrades Theme Park Security for All Guests

The original Disneyland Resort has upgraded its theme park security.

In an effort to further improve the safety of guests, the Disneyland Resort recently opened a new security plaza area at Downtown Disney.

The entrance to Downtown Disney has been undergoing improvements for quite some time, with a new dedicated security plaza officially opening this month.

The new plaza welcomes guests entering Downtown Disney from the Simba parking area, as well as other locations like the Pixar Place and Disneyland Hotels. The old Disneyland Hotel security entrance is now closed, with this new area being the dedicated security entrance for guests.

This plaza features a new aesthetic, complete with a new “Downtown Disney” sign and a variety of new flowerbeds.

Security is a key component of the Disney theme park experience and is the first thing guests will need to prepare for during a day at the parks.

Magic Kingdom’s security checkpoint is infamous for being crowded and hectic, with guests funneling in from the Monorail and Disney’s ferry service, as well as by bus and foot from Disney’s Contemporary and Bay Lake Resorts.

Disneyland’s security checkpoints can be just as chaotic, though with the new security plaza opening at Downtown Disney, guests’ visits should theoretically be made a little easier.

Twitter/X user mickeyvisitnews shared a photo of Disneyland’s new security plaza at Downtown Disney.

New Disneyland Security Entrance and Plaza Now Open

In other Disneyland news, Disney CEO Bob Iger recently announced that a new Avatar land was being developed for the California theme park. During a Disney Company meeting, Iger revealed the new project, revealing James Cameron’s box office-shattering Avatar franchise would be heading to the original Disneyland Resort.

Disney first brought the world of Avatar to life in 2017, opening Pandora—The World of Avatar at its Animal Kingdom park in Florida.

This new land plunged guests into Pandora, offering them a level of immersion unlike anything seen at a Disney theme park.

Later this year, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park, marking a new era for Walt Disney Imagineering. Guests will find this new ride in a newly-imagined version of Critter Country at Disneyland Park.

