Disney Cruise Line Forced To Push Back Vacation Start Times, Thousands Affected

Port Canaveral—one of the busiest cruise ports in Florida—was temporarily closed yesterday due to Hurricane Helene’s impact. A huge number of Disney Cruise Line vacations were affected.

Hurricane Helene was downgraded to a tropical storm shortly after hitting Florida’s Big Bend last night, but not before it caused widespread damage and disruption with winds exceeding 130 mph during its peak.

Helene knocked out power for millions of residents and impacted the operations of theme parks miles away from its epicenter. Walt Disney World Resort canceled last night’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, but Magic Kingdom extended its hours until 8 p.m. to soften the blow for guests. Typhoon Lagoon and the mini-golf spots Fantasia Gardens and Winter Summerland were also closed, while some tours and experiences faced brief cancellations before returning later.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, closer to Helene’s path, stayed shut all day. Universal Orlando Resort also closed Volcano Bay and called off Halloween Horror Nights. Even Universal CityWalk, the resort’s bustling shopping and dining area, closed early as the storm approached.

Further south, Port Canaveral—the port home to Disney Cruise Line—halted operations for safety reasons. As a result, the Disney Cruise Line adjusted the itinerary for the Disney Wish on both Thursday and Friday, posting a statement to its website in which it warned customers preparing to embark on the ship today that their arrival times would be delayed.

As of September 26, at 10:30 AM we continue to make necessary operational adjustments following Hurricane Helene. Disney Wish is arriving to Port Canaveral on Friday, September 27, 2024, later than originally scheduled. We ask that Disney Wish Guests sailing on Friday, September 27, postpone their arrival to the terminal by five (5) hours after their selected port arrival time, but no later than 7:00 PM. Guests will not be able to access the cruise terminal or parking facility in Port Canaveral until four (4) hours after their selected port arrival time.

Port Canaveral officially reopened earlier today (although Jetty Park, its public park and campground area, remains closed due to power outages), and the Disney Wish – which can accommodate up to 4,000 passengers – arrived not long after, but its embarkation remains delayed until 7 p.m.

Another Disney Cruise Line vessel, the Disney Fantasy, also skipped a stop in Grand Cayman due to the weather conditions.

Beyond the Disney Wish, other cruise lines operating out of Port Canaveral have also been impacted by the storm. Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean have made similar adjustments, with ships being held or rerouted to avoid hazardous conditions.

