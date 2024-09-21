Disney Brings Back Iconic Character to Magic Kingdom After Almost 365 Days

An iconic Disney character is back!

Related: Disney Workers’ Retaliation Plans Build: Protests Expected, Vacationers on High Alert

After almost an entire year, Disney has returned the King Triton statue to its rightful place at the Magic Kingdom. As reported by WDWNT, the statue reappeared over the last few days, debuting a brand-new paint job and updated features.

While guests have the chance to meet various iconic Disney characters, ranging from classic princesses like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Belle, and Snow White to modern-day icons like Moana, Buzz Lightyear, and even Deadpool, few have been given their own statues.

King Triton, Ariel’s father from The Little Mermaid (1989), is immortalized in statue form and can be seen deep within Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland. The statue was added as part of the land’s massive renovation in the early 2010s. “New Fantasyland,” as it was called, opened in 2012, ushering in a new age for the Magic Kingdom and Walt Disney World Resort as a whole.

Equipped with new areas to explore, food to try, and characters to meet, New Fantasyland was one of Disney’s biggest expansions to date.

Years later, it increased in size and scope with the addition of Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, a family roller coaster inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937).

Related: Disney Takes Action After Massive Data Heist, Company-Wide Changes Coming Soon

The King Triton statue can be seen near Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, a dark ride inspired by The Little Mermaid in Magic Kingdom.

The statue reportedly went missing in October 2023 for unknown reasons. Guests have been wondering where Triton went, fearing the worst.

However, Triton is back and better than ever, featuring updated decals and an overall cleaner-looking display. Twitter/X user DisneyRemnants shared an image of the statue, explaining how it’s actually a remnant of the former 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea experience.

Across from the entrance of “Under the Sea ~ Journey of the Little Mermaid”, you can find a wooden statue of King Triton. This statue is based on a fountain that could be found in a section of the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea lagoon named “Ariel’s Grotto” at both DLR and WDW!

Across from the entrance of “Under the Sea ~ Journey of the Little Mermaid”, you can find a wooden statue of King Triton. This statue is based on a fountain that could be found in a section of the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea lagoon named “Ariel’s Grotto” at both DLR and WDW! pic.twitter.com/anq7joI3ce — Remnants of Forgotten Disney (@DisneyRemnants) June 27, 2023

Related: Demolition Reportedly Begins at Disney’s Abandoned Galactic Starcruiser

The various gold accents throughout the statue look better than ever, and much of the grime that built up over the last few years is completely gone, making for a worthy display for the King of the Ocean.

As stated earlier, Fantasyland is one part of Magic Kingdom, with plenty of changes taking place at other locations around the park.

Frontierland is the most exciting land to talk about currently, with several new rides and attractions in the works. The land welcomed its newest ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure this June, which replaced Disney’s iconic Splash Mountain log flume attraction.

During Disney’s D23 event, the company announced several more changes for Frontierland, such as a massive new expansion based on Pixar’s Cars franchise.

What’s your favorite land at Magic Kingdom?