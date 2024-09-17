The Final Curtain: Deadpool’s Time at Disney Comes to an End

If you’d told us in 2016 that not only would Deadpool be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but a part of Disney’s famously family-friendly theme parks, we wouldn’t have believed you – and yet, here we are.

Earlier this summer, Disney marked the opening of Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) by adding everyone’s favorite “merc with the mouth” to Avengers Campus at both Disney California Adventure Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

This excitement was complicated by a wave of backlash from certain attendees. While some welcomed Deadpool’s unique and hilarious presence in the Marvel-themed land, others argued that the character’s R-rated origins clashed significantly with the PG atmosphere of Disney theme parks.

Personally, we fell into the former category. While obviously, Ryan Reynolds himself wasn’t doing the rounds in costume in both Paris and Southern California, we think Disney did a stellar job of translating his unique humor and quirks to the in-park character, which is why we were disappointed to say farewell to the costumed character this weekend.

Confirmed Exit: Deadpool’s Departure from Disney Parks

News broke regarding the end of Deadpool’s time at Disney Parks in August. September 15, 2024, will mark his last day at Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be renamed Disney Adventure World), while Disneyland Resort is yet to confirm his exit date from Anaheim.

Today we say goodbye to Deadpool and his baguettes at Avengers Campus Paris.

Unfortunately, that day has now been and gone. Deadpool – who spent his time at the park often disrupting the meet-and-greets and entertainment provided by other Marvel characters, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy – is officially now retired from Avengers Campus. (At least until Deadpool 4… Hint, hint, Kevin Feige).

His exit is sure to evoke reactions ranging from disappointment to relief among fans and critics.

Many expressed genuine sadness upon the initial announcement, having enjoyed the novelty of Deadpool’s antics – such as wielding baguettes in his pockets instead of guns and poking fun at Walt Disney Studios Park’s seemingly endless array of construction walls – while others felt that his jokes were a grating addition to the land.

Controversy: The “Un-Disney” Humor Debate

For those in the anti-Deadpool league, the issue lay with Deadpool’s brand of adult humor. They voiced concerns over jokes that strayed far from the wholesome realm typically associated with Disney, fearing that children – who would almost definitely not grasp the nuances – were being exposed to inappropriate content.

Among the most talked-about instances was Deadpool’s quip about finding Grindr, a dating app, on Tony Stark’s phone. “We have the Disney Parks app, Instagram, TikTok, Tinder, Grindr,” the character was caught on camera saying. Wow, Mr. Stark, I love your new profile picture.”

Another much more serious incident saw him make an inappropriate joke about the terms and conditions for Disney+ during a story time hosted by himself and Wolverine at Disneyland Resort.

This came in the midst of Disney’s legal battle with the husband of a guest who passed away after an allergic reaction at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, in which the company tried to have the lawsuit thrown out based on the fact that he had once signed up for a free trial of Disney+ where the terms and conditions claimed he would not sue Disney.

Critics questioned Disney’s commitment to its foundational values, labeling Deadpool’s humor as strikingly “un-Disney.” Many argued that Deadpool’s comedic style, while raucous and unconventional, has always been part of his charm (the misjudged terms and conditions joke aside).

Supporters of this humor often pointed out that it reflects a recognizable feature of popular culture, suggesting that Disney could embrace a more nuanced approach to humor, appealing to both kids and adults alike while maintaining appropriateness.

Financial Success of Deadpool & Wolverine

Despite the debate over his role in the parks, Deadpool’s latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine, proved to be a monumental success. The movie debuted to widespread acclaim, raking in over $1.305 billion at the box office to date, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

While Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson has always been a huge pull for the Deadpool franchise, a huge chunk of the credit has to go to Hugh Jackman, who returned as Wolverine for the first time since Logan (2017).

Critics also lauded the film for its clever references to the 20th Century Fox Marvel universe (and the wealth of cameos), celebrating the unfinished stories that were abandoned when The Walt Disney Company purchased the studio back in 2019.

Considering its success, we’d be shocked if there wasn’t a Deadpool 3 on the horizon. As it is, there have already been countless rumors about Reynolds and Jackman reprising their roles for upcoming Avengers films (perhaps even alongside Robert Downey Jr., who’s set to debut as Doctor Doom). With that in mind, we doubt Deadpool is truly gone for good from Disney’s theme parks.

Do you think Deadpool belongs in Disney’s theme parks?