Universal Honors America While Disney Turns Its Back in Disgust

Universal Orlando Resort will open Epic Universe in 2025, with many dubbing this new massive theme park the “Disney Killer.” The latest information from Universal shows yet another upper hand that will bring guests into the park: embracing Patriotism for America.

Universal Is Embracing Patriotism While Disney Seems To Be Rejecting It

Walt Disney World Resort is gearing up for a significant overhaul across its four theme parks, as announced during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. The expansion plans include new attractions, themed lands, and experiences slated to debut between 2025 and 2027.

The most extensive changes will occur at Magic Kingdom Park, starting with a reimagined Frontierland, where the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island will be replaced by a “Cars”-themed area. This new section will feature three attractions: an Indiana Jones adventure and an Encanto-themed ride. Additionally, a new nighttime parade, Disney Starlight, is set to premiere in the summer of 2025.

The changes at Magic Kingdom extend beyond Frontierland, with plans to create a new land dedicated to Disney Villains beyond Big Thunder Mountain. However, the ambitious expansion has sparked concerns among Disney fans who fear the park may lose its connection to American heritage.

Frontierland’s celebration of the American frontier has long symbolized the nation’s pioneering spirit. The decision to replace this area with a “Cars”-themed land has led to criticism that Disney is moving away from its traditional nods to American history. The transformation of Frontierland is at the center of the controversy, as it represents a shift from the park’s historical roots.

New Epic Universe Coaster Has “Star-Spangled” Features

While Disney aims to introduce fresh and exciting experiences, many guests feel that the move signals the diminishing presence of “Americana” within the resort. Frontierland’s rustic charm and tribute to the American West have been integral to Magic Kingdom’s identity, and its replacement has raised concerns about the future direction of the park’s thematic offerings.

In the meantime, Universal has unveiled a YouTube video showcasing its newest look at one of its upcoming massive coasters, Stardust Racers, which will be inside the new Celestial Park at Epic Universe.

The stars are aligning for National Rollercoaster day, here is a first look at Stardust Racers! Coming to Epic Universe in 2025. 💫 pic.twitter.com/fRyLcKYwqb — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 16, 2024

In honor of National Roller Coaster Day, Universal Orlando Resort has unveiled a preview of its upcoming attraction, Stardust Racers, which is currently being built for the Epic Universe theme park.

Stardust Racers will be a crucial feature of Celestial Park, the central hub of the new park. According to the concept, the inhabitants of Celestial Park, known as Celestials, have mastered the art of harnessing energy and capturing comets for thrilling rides.

This roller coaster is set to stand out among the few coasters at Epic Universe and is expected to debut as the park’s premier ride when it opens next year. The ride will offer a unique nighttime experience, with an exceptional lighting design intended to make the coaster vehicles appear like they are streaking through the night sky like comets.

The track will remain unlit to enhance this effect, allowing the illuminated ride vehicles to create a dazzling spectacle against the dark backdrop.

I’m sorry but am I the only one who didn’t expect this to be so… patriotic color coded?!!?! 🔥🔥🔥 More like Star Spangled Banner Racers!! 🤩🤩🤩🤩🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (It’s okay Rivers of America, Walts patriotic spirit will live on at the park down the road. ❤️💙🤍) pic.twitter.com/tPaYXUczb0 — Wallin Ballin (@wallin_ballin) August 14, 2024

Although the ride is about outer space and comets, folks and guests can’t help but notice the “star-spangled” features across the coaster train. Universal Orlando Resort’s upcoming Epic Universe theme park will showcase a roller coaster with a distinctly patriotic flair. The new ride, Stardust Racers, is designed to evoke a sense of American pride with its star-spangled aesthetics.

As part of a broader celebration of the cosmos and American themes, Stardust Racers will feature a striking nighttime lighting package that illuminates the coaster vehicles to resemble comets streaking across the night sky.

The visual elements of Stardust Racers are intended to reflect a celestial theme that resonates with American iconography. The ride’s design incorporates star-like effects and vibrant lighting, creating a spectacle that aligns with traditional symbols of American patriotism.

By integrating these “star-spangled” features, Universal is positioning itself as a champion of American themes within its new theme park. With Epic Universe’s opening slated for next year, Universal aims to attract visitors with a blend of innovative design and national pride, reflecting a commitment to celebrating American heritage and advanced entertainment technology.

