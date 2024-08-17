Universal Offering $1,000 To Visit Theme Parks

Universal Orlando Resort wants you to visit the theme parks this year, so it’s offering you and your family $1,000.

Universal Orlando Resort Is Fairing Well Against Disney in Terms of Attendance Rates

AECOM and the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) have unveiled their 2023 Theme Index, an annual report detailing global attendance figures for theme parks and attractions. This year’s report, released in 2024, marks a return to the usual ranking process after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a freeze in the rankings from 2019 to 2022.

According to the 2023 Theme Index, Universal Studios Japan ranks as the third most-visited theme park worldwide, up from fifth place in 2022.

Meanwhile, Universal’s other parks also performed strongly, with Universal Islands of Adventure securing the 11th spot, Universal Studios Florida at 13th, Universal Studios Hollywood at 14th, and Universal Studios Beijing at 15th.

This is a notable improvement for Universal Studios Beijing, which did not appear in the top 25 last year but saw a significant 109.3% increase in attendance. Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida experienced declines in visitor numbers, with both parks seeing a 9.3% drop compared to 2022.

Universal Islands of Adventure ended 2023 with approximately 10 million guests, while Universal Studios Florida attracted around 9.75 million visitors. In contrast, Universal Studios Hollywood improved its position, moving from 15th to 14th place with a 15% increase in attendance. In the North American rankings, Universal Islands of Adventure has climbed to the fifth spot, surpassing its 2022 position of seventh.

A $1,000 Towards Your Vacation? Yes Please!

Universal Studios Florida dropped seventh place from sixth, and Universal Studios Hollywood advanced from ninth to eighth. But despite the slight drop in attendance rates from 2022 to 2023, things will surely be on the rise for this theme park giant as Epic Universe, Universal’s newest theme park, will open up and lead to millions of more guests flocking this place instead of Disney World.

They have affordable annual passes and discounts throughout the year, and they take care of their passengers.

There is a new deal where families earn nearly $1,000 for their Universal vacation. Universal Orlando Resort has unveiled a new promotion offering substantial dining credits with its four—and five-night vacation packages.

For bookings between November 7 and April 10, 2025, guests can receive dining credits valued at hundreds of dollars when they purchase a vacation package that includes hotel accommodations and theme park admission.

The amount of dining credit varies based on the hotel and the length of stay. For guests staying at the Hard Rock Hotel, Portofino Bay, and Royal Pacific, a four-night stay earns a $800 dining credit, while a five-night stay provides $1,000. At Sapphire Falls and Cabana Bay, guests receive $500 for a four-night stay and $600 for five nights.

The credits for Aventura, Stella Nova, and Terra Luna are $400 for four nights and $500 for five nights. Those staying at Endless Summer Dockside and Surfside will get $300 for four nights and $400 for five nights. Guests will receive a Food & Beverage card, which can be picked up from the hotel’s Vacation Planning desk after check-in.

It’s important to note that the offer is limited to one card per hotel room and cannot be combined with other discounts or offers. The offer excludes specific locations such as Tribute Stores and room service. Suites are generally not included, except for the 2-bedroom suites at Endless Summer and Family Suites at Cabana Bay.

The dining credits provide significant savings, with an average quick-service meal costing between $76 and $100 for a family of four, amounting to approximately $200 per day. This makes the promotion particularly attractive, especially for Hard Rock, Royal Pacific, and Portofino Bay hotel stays. Cabana Bay offers the highest value among mid-tier hotels, offering an additional $100 dining credit compared to Aventura.

Aerial overview of the Epic Universe construction site at night.

From The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Jurassic Park, Universal Studios Orlando Florida, Universal CityWalk, Universal Volcano Bay, and Islands of Adventure offer guests an experience. Each Universal Park gives guests the ultimate theme park vibes. Universal Creative is working hard over Epic Universe, creating a whole new world.